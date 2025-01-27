Lunar feast’s fortune telling

Food and symbolism

Certain food items hold deep symbolic meanings. “Dumplings (jiaozi) are shaped like ancient gold ingots, symbolising wealth and prosperity in the year ahead. Fish, particularly red snapper, is a powerful symbol of good fortune and abundance,” says chef Gagandeep Singh Sawhney, executive chef at Shangri-La Eros in Connaught Place. Taking a cue from that, he has prepared Prawn Dumplings, Cumin Chicken Floss, Crispy Jumbo Lotus and Bean Thread Noodles to welcome the festival.

Aashita Relan, founder of Royal China in Chanakyapuri, has a limited-edition menu in tune with the symbolic meaning of each delicacy. “Dimsums resemble ancient Chinese gold ingots. Spring Rolls resemble gold bars and are eaten for wealth. Longevity Noodles represent long life and good health and Moon Cakes symbolise unity and togetherness making them an essential part of family celebrations.”

Kamei’s Snow Mooncakes tined with red colour is a nod to the vibrant red associated with Chinese New Year, as is its classic Yu Sheng Salad, also known as a Prosperity Salad Toss, a dish to be had with friends and family. Kamei plates this salad with salmon (for non-vegetarians) and avocado (for vegetarians) as the hero ingredient to symbolise abundance, good fortune, and a long life. “Traditionally this salad is tossed together with family and friends, who say auspicious phrases and wish each other well,” say its chefs.

Sweet and citrusy fruits such as mandarin, grapes, cherries, persimmons, pineapple, pomegranate, and pomelo are also considered lucky. They are eaten around this time with auspicious meanings. Malhotra has used mandarin in the making of delights like Domino Mousse, and Hangzhou Crabmeat (orange stuffed with crab). “In Chinese culture, the mandarin is linked with good luck and prosperity. This fruit has long been exchanged as a gift during Lunar New Year, symbolising wishes for a fruitful year,” he says, adding that the festival is an opportunity to explore “lesser known” Chinese traditions.

(Inputs Paramita Ghosh)