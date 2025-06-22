Assamese Chef Gitika Saikia spills the beans on the cuisine and her crowd favourite special dish

Chef Gitika Saikia, left behind a corporate career of over a decade and went ahead with what she enjoys a lot- cooking and curating food. Conceptualised in 2014, her venture, Gitika’s PakGhor, which loosely translates to Gitika’s house of food, started exploring Assamese cuisine and introducing the same to the people. With the State having several communities with their own cooking techniques along with certain influences from other parts of the country, it is interesting to see the different dishes, flavours, textures, combinations, and cooking methods that are used in making an Assamese dish.

Gitika, who was recently hosting a pop-up in Mumbai spoke to Indulge on the sidelines about her home-cooking venture, interpretation of Assamese food, her ever popular Silkworm Pupae dish, and much more in a candid conversation.

Here's what Chef Gitika Saika had to say about her recent pop-up, popular dish, Assamese cuisine and more