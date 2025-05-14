Here are some interesting desserts to enjoy in the summer season

Sometimes, all you really want is to sink into a bowl of dessert bliss. And if you’ve got a sweet tooth, that craving only gets stronger, especially in summer. The heat outside practically demands cool, indulgent treats that not only satisfy your sugar cravings but also offer some much-needed relief. It’s the perfect excuse to enjoy a slice of your favourite cake, a scoop of ice cream, or a chilled milkshake that brings instant joy. Summer is truly dessert season, when juicy fruits, frozen treats, and refreshing sweets steal the spotlight. From creamy kulfis and tangy sorbets to mango puddings and colourful faloodas, there’s a world of summer desserts waiting to be devoured.

Kulfi

Whether it’s summer or not, kulfi is one indulgence we’ll never get over. This timeless Indian frozen dessert, thicker and creamier than ice cream, is a nostalgic bite that instantly transports you to childhood — those long afternoons, dripping cones, and the joy of hearing the kulfiwala’s bell. Traditionally made by slow-cooking milk until it thickens and sweetens, kulfi is then infused with flavours like cardamom, saffron, pistachios, or mango, and frozen in moulds.

Falooda

This is a complete celebration in a glass. Layered with silky vermicelli, sweet basil seeds, creamy milk, and topped with a scoop of ice cream and a generous drizzle of rose syrup, every spoonful is a burst of textures and flavors. Cold, colorful, and utterly refreshing, falooda is the perfect indulgence for hot summer days. It's rich, filling, and carries with it the charm of traditional Indian street treats, making it a beloved dessert that’s both nostalgic and oh-so-satisfying.