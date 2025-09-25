Fasts, feasts and festivity during Navratri

Navratri, the nine-day holy period in the Hindu calendar, gives food a dual role: ritual and preparation. For elders, fasting is more than devotion. It is a pause from the regular diet, a way to cleanse the body and ready it for the north’s biting winters.

But Delhi and its satellite towns tell a different story. The National Capital Region is a cultural melting pot, and the presence of a large Bengali community means this season is as much about indulgence as restraint.

In Chittaranjan Park and Greater Kailash, the epicentre of Puja festivities, narrow lanes are alive with colour. Red dupattas edged with golden gota glimmer from stalls, destined to drape idols of Durga. Coconuts sit piled in pyramids. Baskets brim with jau — barley seeds that many households sow on the first day of Navratri, nurturing them as symbols of prosperity. Side by side, Puja and Navratri rituals unfold, not in opposition but in harmony.