4 ways to detect if your fruits and vegetables have chemical traces

While it is never possible to detect chemicals with 100% accuracy, still there are some signs that should not be overlooked.

Observe the items: The best thing about visiting a market is your ability to choose. Once you are in front of the fruit or vegetable that you want to purchase, take a moment and observe it. Any piece that seems to have an unnecessary shine or gloss should best be avoided. Sometimes, food-grade wax is used but if you see a sticky film then that is not the piece you want to choose.

Check the appearance: Next, look at the pieces and see if they are all of the same size and shape. In case they look like clones, skip the item. Naturally grown fruits and vegetables will have some defect and two pieces can never look the same. The minor imperfections are signs that the item is perfectly organic.