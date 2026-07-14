What’s Poda Pitha, Lord Jagannath's favourite dessert?

There's a dessert in Odisha that breaks every rule of what a sweet is supposed to look like. It's charred at the edges. Its crust is nearly black in places. It doesn't glisten with syrup or wear a coat of silver leaf. And yet, this humble, smoky cake is believed to be the favourite dessert of Lord Jagannath himself — one of the most revered deities in Hindu tradition. This is the story of Poda Pitha.
In Odia, poda means 'burnt' or 'baked', and pitha means rice batter pancake. The recipe begins with soaking and mashing rice and black gram (urad dal) into a batter and then allowing it to ferment overnight. This fermentation produces the pitha's mild taste and light texture. When the batter is finished, add grated coconut, jaggery or sugar, mashed ripe bananas, a generous spoonful of ghee, and a sprinkle of cashews and raisins. Some recipes also add a pinch of cardamom or black pepper.
Traditionally, the batter is poured into an earthen pot lined with sal or banana leaves, sealed at the top, and set over a low fire — with hot coals placed both underneath and on the lid. This creates an even, enveloping heat, not unlike a primitive oven, and it’s what gives Poda Pitha its signature caramelised, almost smoky crust while the inside stays soft, moist, and dense.
This is especially visible during Rath Yatra, when Poda Pitha appears widely across Odisha — in temple kitchens, home kitchens, and roadside stalls alike. For many, preparing it during this time is an act of devotion.
If you've never tried it, don't expect the syrupy richness of gulab jamuns or the delicate layers of baklava. Poda Pitha tastes earthy with a somewhat bitter, caramelised bite that leads to a dense, fudgy, coconut-flecked interior.
So the next time you hear about the chhappan bhog, remember that somewhere in that great assembly is a simple, blackened cake that, according to folklore, may be Jagannath's favourite of all.
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