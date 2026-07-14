What’s Poda Pitha, Lord Jagannath's favourite dessert?

There's a dessert in Odisha that breaks every rule of what a sweet is supposed to look like. It's charred at the edges. Its crust is nearly black in places. It doesn't glisten with syrup or wear a coat of silver leaf. And yet, this humble, smoky cake is believed to be the favourite dessert of Lord Jagannath himself — one of the most revered deities in Hindu tradition. This is the story of Poda Pitha.

This burnt Odisha dessert is believed to be Jagannath's favourite

In Odia, poda means 'burnt' or 'baked', and pitha means rice batter pancake. The recipe begins with soaking and mashing rice and black gram (urad dal) into a batter and then allowing it to ferment overnight. This fermentation produces the pitha's mild taste and light texture. When the batter is finished, add grated coconut, jaggery or sugar, mashed ripe bananas, a generous spoonful of ghee, and a sprinkle of cashews and raisins. Some recipes also add a pinch of cardamom or black pepper.