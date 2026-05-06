When in Odisha, don’t miss the Odia thali!

Staple food: Like every thali, steamed rice always forms the base. At times, you might also get another version called the Pakhala Bhata or fermented rice in water. This is especially available in the summer and one can draw parallel to Bengal’s Panta bhaat. Both kinds of rice can be eaten with ghee, gondhoraj lemon, green chilli, and chopped onion.

Lentils: Dal is not just served as the basic variety but cooked with pumpkin, plantain, or raw papaya to add texture, flavour, and nutrition to it. Moreover, dal or dalma is slightly spicy than regular, bland ones. This gives it more taste and flavour.

Vegetables: Like any meal, vegetables form an integral part of the Odia thali. One can get a taste of dishes like Santula or spiced boiled vegetables, or besara which are vegetables cooked in mustard paste which lends it a sharp pungent tang. A variety of seasonal saga bhaja or green leaf fries also constitute essential meal starters.

Veggie fries: Another type of vegetable serving is the quintessential deep fried veggies. This includes the basic potato fry or alu bhaja, brinjal fry or baigana bhaja or beguni, or even bitter gourd fry or karela bhaja. The latter adds a bitter element to the meal, but it is very good for health and blood circulation.