When in Odisha, don’t miss the Odia thali!

Planning to pack your bags and go on a short trip to Odisha? When you do, keep some time aside to explore the rich culinary legacy of the Odia thali. Complete with fresh seasonal ingredients and spicy undertones, the Odia meal platter is definitely one which should be devoured when in the city. Most home-stays, hostels, hotels and restaurants serve this on a regular basis. So, what does a regular Odia thali consist of?
Rooted in culture and emphasizing simple yet nutritious meals, the thali has it all- carbohydrates, proteins, vitamins, iron and sugar for all the sweet tooth. The options in the thali may vary during peak or lean seasons, celebratory occasions, seasonal produce and more. But more or less remains bordering on the same types of dishes. A thali may be broadly divided under eight categories.
Staple food: Like every thali, steamed rice always forms the base. At times, you might also get another version called the Pakhala Bhata or fermented rice in water. This is especially available in the summer and one can draw parallel to Bengal’s Panta bhaat. Both kinds of rice can be eaten with ghee, gondhoraj lemon, green chilli, and chopped onion.
Lentils: Dal is not just served as the basic variety but cooked with pumpkin, plantain, or raw papaya to add texture, flavour, and nutrition to it. Moreover, dal or dalma is slightly spicy than regular, bland ones. This gives it more taste and flavour.
Vegetables: Like any meal, vegetables form an integral part of the Odia thali. One can get a taste of dishes like Santula or spiced boiled vegetables, or besara which are vegetables cooked in mustard paste which lends it a sharp pungent tang. A variety of seasonal saga bhaja or green leaf fries also constitute essential meal starters.
Veggie fries: Another type of vegetable serving is the quintessential deep fried veggies. This includes the basic potato fry or alu bhaja, brinjal fry or baigana bhaja or beguni, or even bitter gourd fry or karela bhaja. The latter adds a bitter element to the meal, but it is very good for health and blood circulation.
Curry: When are Indian meals ever complete without a curry? So, you might be served the Mahura a dish made with vegetables and grainy dumplings. These are light curries or gravies made with local produce and less oil. In fact, you can also request a semi-gravy consistency if you like.
Fish and Meat: Odisha is situated in the coastal region and meals aren’t complete if you haven’t had your share of their fishes. Made with the day’s fresh catch, a river fish curry is generally almost always on the thali, unless you order a veg thali, in particular. Moreover chicken and mutton curries are also made to perfection with the tender meat gliding off the bo
Accompaniments: To complement all the different kinds of flavours on the thali, the course is usually complete with fried papad, tomato, mango or coriander chutney (depending on their availability) and pickles like lemon or mango.
Desserts: To wrap up your meal, you will be served the traditional GI-tagged local delicacy Chhena Poda, Rasabali and kheer.
Thus, a breakdown of the Odia thali clearly states that the people focus on flavours as much as they do on fresh produce, seasonal availability and balanced nutrition on the plate.