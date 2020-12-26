This more than 60-yearold brand is in no hurry to expand. Yet, Kakada Ramprasad has come a long way from the quaint outlet in Sowcarpet that we have braved jostling shoppers and labyrinth lanes to reach in the past. It took them nearly six decades to open their second place in Kilpauk and the delicious samosas fried at their live station in the evenings are now mandatory for our tea-time snacks. Swanky aesthetics along with a cosy dine-in space, the mithai shop had adapted to the demand of the bustling city clientele and had even added pasta to their menu that has about 150 sweets to its credit, besides savouries.

Two years since, and now we have the third outlet in Phoenix Market City mall, and this time the focus is on recreating the street food vibe in the trappings of a modern mall and safety measures of the new normal. We caught up with the grandson of the founder of the brand, Ravi Kakada, who tells us that the live stations are the stars here. “Moreover, we have ensured that along with quality and taste — we are consistent with our reasonable pricing too.”

From sandwiches, chaats to jalebis and pasta — we observe shoppers waiting patiently at squeaky clean counters, watching the gloved and masked Kakada Ramprasad team putting together the delicacy of their choice. Mesmerised by the large disks of sizzling potato patties getting fried in clear oil — we soon find ourselves asking for a plate of aloo tikki chaat. Smothered in naturally sweet curd, the potato patties have crunchy edges and the garnish of pomegranate beads add to the explosion of flavours on your palate.

As you are waiting for your plate, you can also choose from the 25 varieties of sweets at the counter or sip on their famous Kesar Badam Milk. We also recommend their pre-packaged Dry Fruits Mixture, that has that addictive khatta meetha taste and in this case, a pinch of theeka (spice) — and if you like details, you will savour the tiny, miniscule khara boondi in the mix.

Chaats like Pani puri at Rs 40 per plate, Aloo Tikki Chaat at Rs 100 and their signature Kesar Badam Milk at Rs120.