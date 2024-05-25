This new sky lounge in Kolkata exudes Moroccan flavours 

Walking into Breeze Sky Lounge the newly opened rooftop diner at the Avenue Hotel transported us to the serene sunlit cafes of the Mediterranean.
Complete with blue, white, and sea-green tiles with intricate detailing, the walls were a picture of serenity while the outdoors of this Morocco-themed café resembled a garden with live and artificial hanging trees and lights.
Adding to the décor was the spectacular view of the Kolkata skyline, a perfect place to unwind watching the orange hues of the sunset.
Director, Shoaib Ahmed Khan mentions, “Morocco's rich culinary heritage provides a diverse array of flavors and ingredients that appeal to a wide range of tastes. Additionally, our menu features not only Moroccan specialties but also continental, Indian, and Chinese dishes to cater to diverse palates. We believe in offering a fusion of flavors and cultures to provide an unforgettable dining experience for our customers.”
We began by sipping the Spicy Grapefruit Ginger Fizz which caught our eyes with its beautiful pinkish gradient and the refreshing sweetness of the grapefruit along with a tinge of spice from the jalapenos.
To accompany it was a bowlful of Cilbir or Turkish egg. Curiously resembling a burrata cheese, the eggs were a delight with the accompanying flavours of rosemary, parsley pesto and tangy yogurt.
Up next was the Gavurdagi salad with basic veggies like tomato, cucumber, onion, and pomegranate for sweetness. But what set it apart was the Zatar spice from the Middle East.
It was followed by the Adana Kebab, aesthetically served with Kulchas. Finely chopped veggies hidden in a layer of perfectly cooked meat was a delight to dig into.
For those who prefer a slightly spicy palate, the chicken Shisha Kebab was bliss. Boneless, succulent pieces in red paprika added the much-needed zest in the course of our lunch.
Taking a break before the mains we tried the Citrus Magic Blue, a mocktail made with the minty Blue Curacao with citrus notes. It complemented the Turkish Chicken Pide or Pizza.
The cheesy, thick–crusted oval pizza with capsicum and meat was a positive diversion from the regular circular pizzas one is usually used to.
The Baked Fish with Sumae and Paprika was a well-balanced dish made with fresh Bhetki. We wrapped up the course with the heavenly and irresistibly delicious chocolate Monte Carlo.
We recommend a visit to Breeze with friends and family for its relaxing atmosphere, variety of fares, and pocket-friendly prices. It is not only accessible to the Hotel guests but also open to the general public.
The rooftop is a particularly good spot especially after sunset to sit and chill or host get-togethers, parties, and other gatherings.
6 Ballygunge Circular Road
Price for two (approx.): Rs 1500
Timings- 4 pm – 11:30 pm