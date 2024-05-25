This new sky lounge in Kolkata exudes Moroccan flavours 

Walking into Breeze Sky Lounge the newly opened rooftop diner at the Avenue Hotel transported us to the serene sunlit cafes of the Mediterranean.

Complete with blue, white, and sea-green tiles with intricate detailing, the walls were a picture of serenity while the outdoors of this Morocco-themed café resembled a garden with live and artificial hanging trees and lights.

Adding to the décor was the spectacular view of the Kolkata skyline, a perfect place to unwind watching the orange hues of the sunset.

Director, Shoaib Ahmed Khan mentions, “Morocco's rich culinary heritage provides a diverse array of flavors and ingredients that appeal to a wide range of tastes. Additionally, our menu features not only Moroccan specialties but also continental, Indian, and Chinese dishes to cater to diverse palates. We believe in offering a fusion of flavors and cultures to provide an unforgettable dining experience for our customers.”