Smartphone maker OPPO has unveiled a new fitness band -- OPPO Band Style -- for the fitness lovers in the country.



The fitness band is a lightweight and stylish tracker, that offers continuous SpO2 monitoring, breathing quality assessment during sleep and run track.



For workout training, the OPPO Band Style fitness band has 12 workout modes — Outdoor Run, Indoor Run, Fat Burn Run, Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Cycling, Indoor Cycling, Elliptical, Rowing, Cricket, Badminton, Swimming, and Yoga. It also comes with around 40 watch faces.



The fitness band that comes with Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity is compatible with both the Android and iOS devices.



We used the fitness band for a while and here's how it performed.



As for design, the OPPO Band Style continues the OPPO aesthetic with a 2.794cm (1.1-inch) full-colour AMOLED screen. It's made available with two unique strap designs -- a basic sports version and a style version, allowing users to switch out the band as desired.



The overall design of the new OPPO fitness band looks quite impressive.



The OPPO Band Style health monitoring function might also help to detect sleep problems. It supports sleep monitoring, heart rate monitoring and continuous SpO2 monitoring -- providing all-around records and analysis of its user's sleep health.



Continuous SpO2 monitoring is made possible thanks to the built-in optical blood oxygen sensor. This component enables the OPPO Band Style to continuously monitor blood oxygen saturation per second when the user is asleep.



During an eight-hour sleep cycle, it conducts non-stop SpO2 monitoring 28,800 times -- measuring the user's body oxygen saturation. With its continuous SpO2 monitoring and professional sleep monitor, the OPPO Band Style can help users develop healthier sleep habits.



The fitness band also comes with a heart rate monitor. The built-in optical heart rate sensor can monitor the user's heart rate around the clock. If the heart rate becomes too high, the smart band will vibrate to warn the user of irregular heartbeat.



With the OPPO Band Style measuring heart rate during exercise, users can avoid over-training and learn what pace they need to keep to ensure that they are progressing towards their goals.



It comes with a 100mAh battery and can be fully charged in just 1.5 hours.



*Edited from an IANS report