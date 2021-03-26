The Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G 5G Mobile Platform is the latest addition to chip-maker Qualcomm. It has announced the latest addition to its 7-series portfolio.

The Snapdragon 780G is designed to deliver powerful AI performance and brilliant camera capture. It is backed by the Qualcomm Spectra 570 triple ISP and 6th generation Qualcomm AI Engine. This also allows the users to capture, enhance, and share their favourite moments without any difficulty.

This platform also offers a selection of premium-tier features for the first time in the 7-series, making next-generation experiences more broadly accessible.

Kedar Kondap, VP, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, in a statement said, "Since introducing the Snapdragon 7-series three years ago, more than 350 devices have launched based on 7-series mobile platforms. Today, we continue this momentum by introducing the Snapdragon 780G 5G Mobile Platform."

Snapdragon 780G, featuring the new Qualcomm Spectra 570, is the first 7-series platform with a triple Image Signal Processor (ISP), capable of capturing from three cameras simultaneously. It is powered by the 6th generation Qualcomm AI Engine with the Qualcomm Hexagon 770 processor delivering up to 12 TOPs AI performance. Reportedly, this is a 2x improvement compared to its predecessor.

The chipset comes fully optimized with a suite of select Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming features. The platform delivers desktop-level capabilities, with dozens of mobile-first features that include updateable GPU drivers, ultra-smooth gaming, and True 10-bit HDR gaming.

It also features an optimized Snapdragon X53 5G Modem-RF System with peak download speeds of 3.3 Gbps on sub-6 GHz frequencies.

By featuring the Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 Connectivity System, this platform takes the premium Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth audio features offered on Snapdragon 888 to the 7-series, for the first time, including the recently debuted Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound technology.

*Edited from an IANS report.