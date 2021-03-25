Samsung is all set to launch the 5G variant of its popular Galaxy S20 FE smartphone in India next week.

According to industry sources, the brand is planning to add more 5G smartphones to its premium segment portfolio in India.

Currently, Samsung's 5G portfolio in India consists of the recently-launched Galaxy S21 series and the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G. With the launch of Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Samsung believes to bring the power of 5G to the affordable flagship range as well.

Galaxy S20 FE 5G will sport a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate.The phone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and will come in 8/128 GB variant. It also comes packed in Samsung's flagship triple rear camera with 30X Space Zoom and features a 32 MP front camera.

The launch of Galaxy S20 FE 5G will give the consumers a lot of choice in the affordable premium segment. This new release is Samsung's big bet against the recently-launched OnePlus 9 Series and Vivo's upcoming X60 Series.

Samsung is likely to price Galaxy S20 FE 5G under Rs 50,000, making it Samsung's most affordable 5G flagship in India.

*Edited from an IANS report.