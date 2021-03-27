Xiaomi confirmed that it will unveil its new fitness tracker 'Mi 6’ on March 29, the same day the company announced that it will unveil the Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra phones, and new Mi MIX phone.

The company tweeted saying, "Are you ready for the brand new #MiSmartBand6? It's time to start making your new exercise plans. Don't miss the Xiaomi 2021 New Product Launch at 19:30 (GMT+8) on March 29. Stay #OneStepAhead and discover all during the #XiaomiMegaLaunch.”

The new fitness tracker will reportedly be packed with new features and upgrades. But the design doesn't seem to have changed.

Last week, a live photo that surfaced shows that the Mi Band 6 has an identical design to its predecessor. Just like that of the Mi Band 5, the image also showed a magnetic charging cable.

The upcoming Mi Band 6 will pack several upgrades under the hood. This also includes the screen, which is said to be larger, only if marginal.

Additionally, Xiaomi is reported to pack improved algorithms for better tracking. More importantly, Xiaomi could bring in SpO2 monitoring to the Mi Band 6.

As per reports, it may be available in standard and NFC variants. It has also been said that it may feature a bigger display, up to 30 sports modes.

*Edited from an IANS report.