King, the well-known company that developed the widely popular mobile game, Candy Crush has a new outing in the form of -- Crash Bandicoot: On the Run. It is officially out on iOS and Android for free.

Players will run, spin, swipe, and smash through mysterious lands in the all-new Crash Bandicoot mobile adventure.

Stephen Jarrett, Vice President of Game Design at King in a statement said, "We are very excited for players to finally get their hands on Crash Bandicoot: On the Run.” He also added, "It's been a labor of love for King to bring everybody's favorite marsupial to mobile in a way that is unique and fresh while honoring more than 25 years of rich history with the beloved character. We wanted to make this the craziest gaming experience ever.”

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run aims to offer a better gameplay experience, with a variety of running challenges and exciting features that add depth and progression to the game including time trials, collection runs, base building, and crafting.

The game will also be updated regularly with new cosmetic items, classic and creative new skins, and much more during regular seasonal updates.

Players can choose to join a team with friends or start their own where they can chat with other Bandicoot fans or compete against one another on asynchronous multiplayer runs. This will enable the players to climb the leaderboard and earn special rewards.

*Edited from an IANS report.