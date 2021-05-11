Homegrown brand Portronics launched a new Wi-Fi LED projector -- BEEM 200 Plus.



The Wi-Fi LED projector, which comes with a one-year warranty, is available across all leading online and offline channels.



"The unpredictable lockdown has made people spend so much time at home enabling them to binge-watch movies, shows and series on various OTT platforms more than ever," the company said in a statement.



"The new projector is compatible with laptops, PCs, phones, tablets, Xbox, PS3/PS4, or USB cables and most importantly, it has a Wi-Fi feature, provides great wireless streaming and binging experience on OTT platforms, YouTube and more," it added.



The multimedia LED projector comes with a 30,000-hour Bulb life for endless hours of playing. It offers multiple connectivity options, with an in-built VGA Port, USB Port, HDMI, and SD Card slot.



Equipped with 200 lumens, the BEEM 200 plus LED Projector offers an extra lumen, picture brightness and superb clarity.



The in-built speakers also provide fantastic sound to play for long hours.



The projector also allows device mirroring from both Android and iOS devices directly to the projector.

The projector is priced at Rs 19,999.

*Edited from an IANS report