Sonic toothbrushes, Smart dumbbells and more: These gadgets will make your lives easier!

Among the latest gadgets in town are smartwatches from Foxin and Louis Vuitton, Smart dumbbells from iSelect and Colgate’s sonic toothbrush. Take a look at the full list below:

Foxin Foxfit Prime

Foxin’s watches are fun devices packed to the gills with features and function. The Prime smartwatch comes with a 1.3” round IPS display and up to 15 days battery life (I actually got 17). It tracks all my activity including steps, sleep and is IP 68 resistant allowing me to use it in the shower and for sports. Heart rate measurements were accurate with blood Oxygen metrics giving me consistent results. The watch is available with a choice of straps including a cool blue. Notifications worked seamlessly with Android and iOS phones. Good value smartwatch. INR 2,899. foxin.in

Colgate ProClinical 500R

It’s not everyday I get a sonic toothbrush to review, so when I received Colgate’s ProClinical 500R brush I was excited at the prospect of my teeth gleaming. The 500R is light and sleek compared to other generic electric toothbrushes and comes with Dual brushing modes. I preferred the gentle clean which dishes out 20,000 strokes/min allowing a thorough clean of my teeth with minimal noise. The whole experience is sublime once you’ve tried it a couple of times. Charging the brush is straightforward and takes 5-6 hours with the provided charging base. Coming to the actual teeth, they feel dramatically cleaner and look brighter than ever following 2-3 days of usage. I found the 500R also works well in smaller spaces inside the oral cavity and is able to remove debris and plaque very well quickly. After a week of usage it’s safe to say that I won’t be going back to my regular brush anytime soon. Highly recommended at this price point. INR 4,199. cpbrush.co.in

Joby Wavo Pro DS

Vlogger? YouTuber? Joby’s Wavo Pro provides excellent sound quality in a pro aluminium design compatible with your camera gear. The professional On-Camera Mic is simple to use and easy to carry. INR 18,700. joby.com

HEXR Helmet

HEXR provides helmets which give you a super custom fit based on capturing head measurements using a specialised app in the comfort of your home. Once the head measurements are recorded, 3D printing and assembling is done at HEXR HQ with quality and safety checks followed by shipping out within five weeks. Do remember to always wear a helmet when you’re out riding! INR 30,000. hexr.com

Kodak Magnetic charger

Kodak’s new range of wireless chargers are magnetic and compatible with Apple iPhones 12 and 13 range. The WCM201 is a high speed 15W desk-charger-cum-stand, ideal for offices. While the WCM101C is a car charger great for on the go. INR 2,499. amazon.in and flipkart.com

Nordictrack iSelect

These fine dumbbells are voice activated courtesy Alexa and allow various permutations and combinations to give you the desired weight for your workouts. Each set has a 20 dumbbell combination ranging from 5-50lbs. The iSelect dumbbells also come with Live and On-demand workouts. INR 45,000. nordictrack.com

Louis Vuitton Tambour

The Tambour range of watches from Louis Vuitton have always been edgy, cool and exceptionally unique. The New Tambour Horizon Light Up Connected watch comes with a curved sapphire glass display and 24 LED lights across the edge animating the LV monogram ring. Customisable watch faces and colours ensure a new look everyday. The watch has a new ultra smooth UI while measuring all your health parameters, daily agenda, weather, music, calls etc. INR 2.58 lakh. louisvuitton.com