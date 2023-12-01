Gadgets of the week: Woodman X9, Unigen Unidock 3-in-1 and more

These are the new gadgets that have come up recently

Varsha, Nebula by Titan

The Nebula range of timepieces from Titan are renowned for their craftsmanship, quality and luxury. “Varsha” is their newest festive introduction, a part of the Malhaar collection crafted exquisitely from Gold. The 18k gold case, with a diamond-adorned bracelet exudes elegance and opulence. An ideal watch to celebrate life! INR 4.25 lakh. titan.co.in.

Quip Cordless Water Flosser

Closing is an essential part of dental health and hygiene, Quip’s rechargeable Cordless water flosser lets you floss anywhere without any strings. With a 360-degree rotating magnetic floss tip, two pressure modes and water flow settings you get a supreme flossing experience every time. The battery lasts up to eight weeks on a singe use. INR 4,600. getquip.com.

Unigen Unidock 3-in-1

This versatile charging dock from Union comes with 15 W fast wireless charging for your phones and is made of durable ABS material. The Qi-certified device is safe and works with most Qi-enabled phones and also charges your Apple Watch and AirPods. INR 2,798. amazon.in.

Brooks Launch 10

The Launch 10 is a lightweight running shoe which makes road-running simple and easy. The versatile sneakers provide responsive cushioning, a breathable upper and recycled materials for sustainability. INR 11,999* brooksrunning.com.

Woodman X9

Woodman’s X9 Lag-Free Navigation Android stereo provides in-car entertainment, navigation and connectivity. Running on Android 10, X9 has a large QLED display for you navigation and multimedia needs as well as 60W DSP sound system with powerful bass, It’s also equipped with a 4G sim slot for data and works wirelessly for both Android Auto and CarPlay ensuring seamlessness with your smartphone. INR 21,999. hiwoodman.com.

Gadget Review -

Stuffcool Major Max Powerbank

Stuffcool has some of the best chargers and powerbanks in the market, their new Major Max 20,000 mAh 35 W PD PPS Powerbank is a fast charging powerbank with a large capacity to keep going. Straight out of the box, Major Max was fully charged, I tried with my iPhone (50% in less than 30 mins) and my Macbook Air 2020 (full charge in 1hr 50 mins). Major Max also supports ultra fast PPS charging for Galaxy Flagship phones. The powerbank can be charged fast too (about 3hrs) using USB C cables and a 65W GaN charger. Two USB-A ports provide 18W charging, while the Type-C (Input/Output) can handle 35W charging. Great for travel and well priced. INR 1,999. stuffcool.com.

Govo GoSurround 930

Govo’s excellent soundbars are just what you need to boost moods during this festive season. The GoSurround 930 is an excellent soundbar with 250 W of power. The 2.1 channel speakers come with a sub woofer & DSP chipset. Set up is easy with the myriad of options including HDMI, AUX, USB and Optical as well as BT 5.3. Sound is enjoyable at this price bracket with 3D surround letting you feel movies and games. Equaliser modes allow you to switch between Music, News etc, while the provided remote lets you adjust Bass, treble and volume. The GoSurround 930 is a capable 2.1ch soundbar for most users looking for clear and dynamic sound at an affordable price. INR 8,499. govo.life.