Zebronics launches a series of lifestyle laptops

Zebronics has just launched five models under Pro Series Y and Pro Series Z. Good news is that with Dolby Atmos on the Zebronics Pro Series Z laptops, consumers can now be immersed in their favourite entertainment as it comes alive with added layers and sharper details.

The Pro Series Z laptops feature a robust metal body enclosure that exudes sophistication. The 39.6cm (15.6) display delivers vivid visuals in full high-definition (FHD) at 1080p resolution. Connectivity options abound, including Type-C ports, Wi-Fi, BT 5.0, HDMI, Micro-SD, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Plus, these laptops are equipped with a large battery for uninterrupted productivity on the go and come with a Type C adapter. Thanks to the spacious keyboard and smooth keystrokes, complemented by a generously sized and finely textured track pad that provides a tactile feel to the user, typing will now be a pleasure.

These laptops are powered by fast and efficient Intel processors; running windows 11 operating system, offering up to 16GB of RAM and a storage capacity up to 1TB SSD for seamless performance and ample storage. They are available in an array of colors including silver, space grey, glacier blue, midnight blue, and sage green.

Prices start at Rs 27,990.