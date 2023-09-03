OpenAI releases guide for teachers using ChatGPT in their classroom

Microsoft-owned OpenAI has released a new guide for teachers using its AI chatbot ChatGPT to assist educators in effectively incorporating the generative AI tool into their students' learning.

The newly released guide suggested prompts, an explanation of how ChatGPT works and its limitations, the efficacy of AI detectors, and a discussion on biases.

"We’re releasing a guide for teachers using ChatGPT in their classroom — including suggested prompts, an explanation of how ChatGPT works and its limitations, the efficacy of AI detectors, and bias," OpenAI said in a blogpost.

On its announcement blog, the company shared examples of how professors and teachers are already using the chatbot to aid in their teaching.

ChatGPT has already proved to be a useful tool for teachers, enabling them to create quizzes, tests, lesson plans, and even role play challenging conversations.

Also read: India successfully orbits Aditya-L1 to study the Sun

At the American International School in Chennai, India, Geetha Venugopal compares teaching students about AI tools to teaching them how to use the internet responsibly.

"In her classroom, she advises students to remember that the answers that ChatGPT gives may not be credible and accurate all the time, and to think critically about whether they should trust the answer, and then confirm the information through other primary resources," OpenAI mentioned in the post.

The goal is to help them "understand the importance of constantly working on their original critical thinking, problem-solving and creativity skills".

Meanwhile, OpenAI has launched a business-focused edition of the company’s AI-powered chatbot app, ChatGPT Enterprise, which will offer enterprise-grade security and privacy, unlimited higher-speed GPT-4 access, longer context windows for processing longer inputs, advanced data analysis capabilities, customisation options, and much more.

According to the company, ChatGPT Enterprise is SOC 2 compliant and all conversations are encrypted in transit and at rest.

Also read: Zoom introduces Notes tool to edit texts during a video call