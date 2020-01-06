Now you can listen to music without any disturbance as Sony India unveils its latest addition of wireless in-ear headphones, the new WI-1000XM2 for INR 21,990.



The headphones reportedly feature the most advanced noise-cancelling technology in this wireless neckband headphones, courtesy the power of the dedicated HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1. The battery delivers up to 10 hours of power when fully charged and also comes with a quick charge function.



The stable fitting structure, with an angled earphone design, helps prevent ambient noise from entering the ear, while the Dual Noise Sensor technology cancels any noise. It comes with a built-in microphone and is compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.



It will be available at all Sony Centers, major electronic stores and e-commerce websites in India from January 6 onwards.

*Edited from an IANS report.