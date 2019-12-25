To check software for malicious components, American tech company Apple has announced that developers who create Mac applications outside the Mac App Store will need to submit them for the notarisation process. This process starts on February 3, 2020. The new policies require developers to submit their apps to Apple to go through a notarising security process or they won’t run in macOS Catalina.

Earlier this year, the tech giant announced that all Mac software distributed outside the Mac App Store must be notarised by the company to run by default on macOS Catalina. The firm also temporarily adjusted the notarisation prerequisites to make this transition easier and to protect users on macOS Catalina.

“If you have not yet done so, upload your software to the notary service and review the developer log for warnings. These warnings will become errors starting February 3 and must be fixed in order to have your software notarized. Software notarized before February 3 will continue to run by default on macOS Catalina,” the company reportedly said in a statement.

*Edited from an IANS report.