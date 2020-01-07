Foldable smartphones are supposed to be one of the top trends of 2020, as per many critics. After Samsung and Motorola, Lenovo has unveiled the world’s first foldable PC ThinkPad X1 Fold at the CES 2020 in Las Vegas.

It is touted to be the first fully functional PC with a folding OLED display that will turn the device into a big-screen phablet.

The X1 Fold is reportedly built from a combination of lightweight alloys and carbon fibre and is covered in a leather folder. With the durability and reliability expected from the ThinkPad brand, it has a 13.3-inch folding OLED display and comes equipped with a separate keypad that can be wrapped inside the device.



The 5G device reportedly weighs less than one kg and runs on Microsoft Windows operating system. The X1 Fold will be available from mid-2020, starting at US$2,499. However, nothing has been announced about bringing it to India. Thorsten Stremlau, Chief Technology Officer, Lenovo, reportedly said that the X1 Fold was tested for durability of three-to-five years in an office environment. It would provide the same performance as the ThinkPad does, suggesting that the OLED screen was expected to withstand many folds over that period.



Yasumichi Tsukamoto, Director and Principal Engineer, System Innovation Commercial Notebook Development at Lenovo, said that much time was spent on how to control the X1 Fold's central area.



In landscape mode with the integrated kickstand in the leather folio case, users can review and annotate the latest presentation or use the Bluetooth Mini Fold Keyboard. When folded closed, the keyboard is stored and wirelessly charged inside the system and secured with magnets.

*Edited from an IANS report.