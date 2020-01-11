Patent for Microsoft’s foldable smartphone Surface Duo and Surface Neo dual-screen laptop hinge mechanism has reportedly been published by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO).

A new patent titled “ADJUSTABLE CLOSURE MAGNET FOR HINGED DEVICE WITH ASSISTED OPEN” and the patent includes a diagram of a single link in the hinge mechanism, according to reports. The company filed for patent in 2019 and it was published online on Friday (January 10, 2020). The patent talks about the closing mechanism for dual-screen.

The two devices have displays held together with a fully rotating hinge that can be adjusted to any angle.



Surface Duo is said to be running on Google’s Android and will have two 5.6-inch displays that expand to an 8.3-inch screen. It will be able to run apps from the Google Play Store.



Surface Neo reportedly runs a new version of Windows called Windows 10X and is expected to come at the end of 2020. It is two 9-inch tablets put together into a dual-screen machine so it looks like a notebook.

*Edited from an IANS report.