When it comes to quarantine content, we all love some productive streaming. The Indulge Time Pass webinars bring together a host of celebrated names from different spectrums of culture and lifestyle to help us navigate the endless time on our hands.

From Ikigai coach Rajiv Bajaj to celebrated Mumbai-based sculptor and artist Arzan Khambatta, yogi and author Ira Trivedi, and celebrated chefs like Ritu Dalmia and Manish Mehrotra, the series conducted by journalist and author Kaveree Bamzai engages some of the best minds of the country to help us cultivate a better quarantine pastime. Here are some of the best highlights from the series so far:

These times will determine who we truly are: Rajiv Bajaj, Ikigai Coach

TEDx star speaker and Ikigai coach Rajiv Bajaj revealed during Indulge Time Pass that how we spend our quarantine could really end up influencing our post-lockdown life. Bajaj has extensively explored the philosophy of Ikigai, originating in the Japanese island of Okinawa, the village with the Guiness World Record of longevity which hosts the world’s longest-living people who supposedly hold the key to a more fulfilled life.

Bajaj has some hacks which can help you find your Ikigai

“How do you pass your time? What is your reason for being? We need to come out of this quarantine stronger, wiser and happier. So, we need to ask ourselves now more than ever, can we be happy with ourselves, with our immediate family who we are locked in a room with?” he tells Bamzai.

The world will change, restaurants won’t be a necessity: Ritu Dalmia, celebrity chef and restaurateur

Ritu Dalmia really thinks urban consumption will change after the lockdown is lifted. During her Time Pass session, she reminisced about her childhood when India wasn’t a global country and international goods were only available in certain cosmopolitan pockets. Dalmia who owns a popular Italian restaurant in Delhi believes that going forward Indians may not flock to the restaurants as much as they used to.

Dalmia has insights on what the restaurant industry can look like post the pandemic

“We are already used to sustainability especially when it comes to local produce but we’ll have to re-look at all our menus, for my Italian restaurant especially. Certain international goods like aged parmesan or parma-ham, may not be available for a while. But we have to put on our creative hats to retain the authenticity without messing around with the flavours,” says Dalmia.

Doodling is such a relief right now: Sculptor Arzan Khambatta

Mumbai-based sculptor is doodling away his quarantine blues. During Indulge Time Pass the sculptor tells Bamzai since he can’t use his industrial-grade tools in his home, simple doodling is giving him some much-needed respite.

Sculptor Arzan Khambatta has taken to doodling amid the quarantine

“For me doodling is such a contrast to the heavy, grungy sculpture-making that I do. I can sit in a room, turn on some music and I can doodle. I sit with a completely blank mind and I don’t have a clue about the final product. Whatever comes out is a direct reflection of what your mood is. Try analysing it later on, if you are calm the lines come out very lyrical, if you’re edgy, the doodles are scratchy,” he reveals.

You have all the time for discipline now: Suparna Trikha, Beauty and wellness guru

Natural beauty expert Suparna Trikha thinks we can now stop ranting about not having enough time for self-love. Trikha revealed the recipe for a simple DIY hand and face softening mask which we can all use at home.

Trikha revealed the recipe for a simple DIY hand mask

“Since we are all doing our own chores now, our hands need extra care. Just take a spoon of oats, water and maybe some milk and use it on your hands. Keep it on for 5 minutes everyday and wash it off. You won’t even need a moisturizer if you use this,”Trikha tells Bamzai.

Additional Highlights:

Ira Trivedi, yoga guru: Trivedi shared a dummy’s guide for yoga lovers during her Time Pass session. “Everyone should learn surya namaskar and Pranayam they are a full body workout, need little space and build strength in our respiratory systems.”

Trivedi's online yoga classes are a hit

Kavita Devgan, nutritionist: Kavita Devgan thinks the solution to having an iron-clad immunity lies in the traditional, age-old way of eating. “Make a habit of sticking to home-cooked food by enjoying it more and not treating it like a chore and eat only fresh and seasonal foods.”

Suneet Varma, designer: Varma agrees that being in your pyjamas all day can make you sluggish. “I do my 10,000 step every day at home. Post that I shower, shave and wear something nice and come out of my sweaty clothes.”

Manish Mehrotra, chef: Award-winning chef Manish Mehrotra has noticed an amusing lockdown trend. Top chefs who are now confined to their home kitchens have to plan meals for their families and cut their own onions. “Chefs can’t use 15 utensils for one dish now, we never used to chop our own onions but now we have to do everything ourselves and plan meals for the families and it’s so hard, everyone has different preferences!”