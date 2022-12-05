Here are seven tips you can follow to keep your heart healthy   

Heart disease is one of the leading causes of death in the world. It can mostly be avoided by altering your lifestyle and reducing the risk factors. Although you may be aware that consuming particular foods can increase your risk of developing heart disease, it can be difficult to change your dietary habits. You'll be well on your way to a heart-healthy diet once you know which foods to eat more of and which foods to limit. There are other factors too that can affect your heart like smoking and stress. We bring to you some ways you can follow to keep your heart healthy.

Also read: World Diabetes Day: Here are six food items to consume for a healthier life if you have diabetes

Keep your blood pressure in control

A significant risk factor for heart disease is high blood pressure. If you have high blood pressure, get it checked more frequently than once a year. Also, take action to lower your blood pressure if it is high.

Incorporate more vegetables and fruits in your diet

Fruits and vegetables are excellent providers of vitamins and minerals. They are high in dietary fibre and low in calories. Like other plants or plant-based foods, fruits and vegetables contain compounds that may lower the risk of developing cardiovascular disease. You may be able to reduce your intake of high-calorie foods like meat, cheese, and snack foods by increasing your intake of fruits and vegetables.

Quit Smoking

Your risk of heart attack and stroke increases as a result of smoking cigarettes. Quitting smoking is difficult but it is crucial to stop, and one of the main reasons is that smoking is associated with heart disease. Compared to people who have never smoked, smokers are roughly two times more likely to get a heart attack. Along with harming the lining of your arteries, it also lowers blood oxygen levels, increases blood pressure, and destroys blood vessels.

Practice moderation when it comes to food and drink

Red meat, fried foods, and baked goods all contain saturated or trans fats, which are linked to heart disease. Additionally, too much salt and alcohol can cause your blood pressure to rise, which puts additional strain on your heart. If you have chronically high blood pressure, your heart must work harder than necessary to pump blood throughout your body.

Get more active

According to studies, people who are inactive have a higher risk of having a heart attack than those who are active. In order to reduce your chance of getting coronary heart disease, try to engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise each week. You can divide the time in whatever way you desire. Take a brisk 30-minute stroll, for instance, every weekday after lunch.

Get enough sleep

Your heart's health also depends on getting enough sleep. No matter your age or other health practices, if you don't get enough sleep, your risk of cardiovascular disease may be higher. According to a study that included 3,000 adults over the age of 45, those who slept less than six hours each night had a heart attack or stroke about twice as frequently as those who slept six to eight hours every night. Many research studies also state that disturbed biological and underlying health processes are brought on by insufficient sleep.

Also read: Here's everything you need to know about health benefits of nutmeg

Manage stress

Your heart rate, blood pressure, and breathing rate all increase during high stress. These increased levels may ultimately result in a cardiovascular event, like a heart attack. Utilize healthy coping mechanisms to reduce stress, such as journaling, deep breathing, meditation, talking to loved ones on the phone, and spending time with your family and friends.

