Review: From cleaning to moisturising Elinor and Love Earth’s new beauty range is all you need this monsoon

Monsoon comes with so many unwanted hustles, especially with our skin and hair. The humidity of monsoon makes the skin oily, greasy and sweaty resulting in skin concerns like acne, pigmentation and uneven skin tone. For years, we all have been looking for that one formula with the results being disappointing. Elinor’s new scrub range seems to have been able to find a mid-way to deal with skin-related issues during monsoon and otherwise.

We tried their Green Tea Face Scrub and the result was visibly satisfying. We loved the smooth fragrance and of course, the clean skin after a tiring day.

We are yet to see the long-lasting effects that the product claims: repairing damaged and dead skin cells, controlling early signs of aging, protecting the skin from sun damage, and keeping it smooth.

As the popular belief goes ‘all green things are healthy’ Elinor’s Green Tea Face Scrub promises similar health benefits. Overall, the product will not disappoint you.

In addition, we also tried Love Earth’s Vitamin C Sunscreen with SPF 50. The product is very smooth on face and lasts longer in terms of moisture. It also added a luminous natural sheen to the face. It is suitable for all skin types, but we recommend a patch test. The no-foam face wash too was smooth though we had one pimple blooming the next day after the use, hence we recommend a patch test. If you have oily skin and are prone to acne, you may want to use it not more than twice a week. In their new launch also comes Liquid Mousse Matte Lipsticksh that are rich in matte color and enriched with the most nutritious natural components, including Vitamin E and Jojoba Oil. These are super lightweight, smudge-proof, and highly pigmented.