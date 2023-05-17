 Dessange Paris, the iconic French luxury brand, opens its first spa and salon in Chennai

Dessange Paris, the iconic French beauty and luxury brand, has opened its first salon in Chennai, India. Located in the heart of the city, on Cenotaph Road, it offers customers access to a full range of hair, beauty and wellness services.

With a heritage spanning over 60 years in the beauty and luxury industry, Dessange Paris is a celebrity favourite and enjoys a loyal customer following from Bollywood to Hollywood. Now customers in Chennai can also enjoy its unique brand of luxury. It specialises in all hair services, and is especially known for their signature hair spas.

The Dessange Paris Chennai salon boasts of a team of highly trained and experienced professionals who are dedicated to delivering their best. From hair services like styling, cuts and colouring to specialised services like make-up and facials, signature treatments and massages, it offers it all!

The new Dessange Paris salon in Chennai is designed as an extension of the brand itself – with a chic and contemporary aesthetic. The salon features sleek lines, an elegant decor, and an ambience that draws you in invitingly, and lets you enjoy some luxurious pampering.

“We are excited to bring the luxury and glamour of Dessange Paris to Chennai. Our new salon is a true reflection of the brand’s commitment to quality, service, and style. We look forward to welcoming customers and providing them with a whole new experience,” said Sunil Adusumilli, Managing Director, Dessange India.

With the opening of its first salon in Chennai, Dessange Paris continues to expand its global footprint and reaffirm its position as one of the world’s leading luxury, beauty and wellness brands.

“The market is booming in India and people are willing to spend on the quality and the experience,” says Sunil. Dessange Paris is apparently looking at launching at least 40 Dessange Paris outlets across India.