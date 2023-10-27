INTV: 'It’s all about setting boundaries': Soha Ali Khan on work life balance and fitness

Soha Ali Khan, a multi-talented powerhouse effortlessly juggles the roles of a mother, actor, entrepreneur, author, and fitness enthusiast, all thanks to her unfettered energy for the day. The Hush Hush star embraces a diverse array of fitness routines, ranging from grueling military-inspired exercises to laid-back and easy ones on leisurely days and rarely misses a beat in her fitness schedule. She can sweat anytime, anywhere — from her living room that transforms into her gym or near the staircase where she can squat and can even have her toddler daughter Inaaya for a fun and feisty workout session.

Soha Ali Khan

While her workout videos garner millions of views on Instagram, it’s no cakewalk! It requires a perpetual source of inspiration to combat lethargy. Soha is also a conscious eater, adhering to a nutrient-packed diet plan that keeps her batteries charged for the day. Additionally, Soha gracefully strikes a delicate balance between her professional and personal life, wholeheartedly engaging in cherished family gatherings and events while also shooting constanly for projects. The actress wrapped up the shooting of Chhorii 2, the spine-chilling sequel to horror hit Chhorii that also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha. How does she manage to flawlessly do it all? Here is her mantra for a stress-free, healthy and balanced life.

Workout at home

Excerpts:

How do you maintain work-life balance?

For me, it’s all about setting boundaries and prioritising my time. I make sure to spend quality time with my family and loved ones and ensure that I give 100 per cent to my professional commitments. I try to strike a harmony between the two by planning my schedule in advance and being disciplined with my time management. It’s not always easy, but it’s worth it!

Tell us about your workout regimen for mental and physical health?

I practice yoga, meditation and workout regularly. I take adequate breaks from work. Additionally, I enjoy reading and listening to music to unwind and de-stress.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu

What's your diet on a regular day?

Maintaining my fitness is of utmost importance, and my diet plays a vital role in achieving my goals. I focus on consuming lean proteins like chicken, turkey, and fish, complex carbs like brown rice and quinoa, and plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables. To aid in muscle recovery and management, I also include almonds as a preand post-workout snack due to their high protein, fiber, and healthy fat content. I make sure to carry a handful of them with me wherever I go and munch on them whenever I feel hungry or need a quick snack. They help me to maintain my energy levels throughout the day and keep me full for longer periods of time. I often use nuts as a topping for my salads or add them to my smoothies for an extra boost of nutrition.

Being always on the go, how do you and your husband Kunal divide the household chores?

Our lives are quite hectic and demanding, but we make sure to prioritise our family and share parenting responsibilities equally. We have a system in place where we divide household chores based on our individual strengths and preferences. For example, my husband enjoys cooking and takes charge of meal preparations while I take care of laundry and grocery shopping. We believe in supporting each other and working as a team to create a happy and healthy home for our children. Parenting should be a shared responsibility.

Soha Ali Khan

What suggestions do you have for new mothers?

This is the most special time, and one should cherish this as much as possible. Of course, during this time there will be ups and downs but the feeling of becoming a mother and embracing motherhood is unreal. My only suggestion will be to take things slow, one thing at a time and enjoy every moment. Sometimes, a mom-to-be or expecting mothers are bound to be overwhelmed with the changes like how the body is reacting or just the anxiety of becoming a mother, but they should stay calm. Take deep breaths and remember that you are not in this alone.

How important is it to show your kids that you also have your own life, apart from being parents?

As a parent, it is crucial to show your kids that you have your own ambitions, and desires to pursue. It teaches them the value of independence, passion, and self-care. It also shows them that it is okay to prioritise their own needs and aspirations without feeling guilty. It is a healthy way to create a balanced and happy family dynamic.



