Is cheese behind your nightmares? New study reveals a surprising link

The study, which was published in Frontiers in Psychology, questioned more than 1,000 students of psychology at Alberta's MacEwan University. It aimed to find out if certain foods directly affected dreams, induced symptoms that impacted sleep, or changed sleep quality. Although fewer than a fifth (5.5%) said their dreams were influenced directly by food, dairy was one of the usual suspects for weird or nightmares-inducing dreams ranking second only to sweets.



The research discovered that lactose intolerance was central to this effect. Individuals with lactose intolerance who had eaten dairy products before sleeping reported more nightmares and strange dream content, which scientists attributed to gastrointestinal distress interfering with sleep. Symptoms such as indigestion, bloating, or heartburn were noted as potential explanations for disrupted sleep and unpleasant dream activity.