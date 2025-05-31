5 natural citrus face masks to brighten your summer glow

3. Grapefruit and Aloe Vera Refreshing Mask- Combine 2 tablespoons of fresh grapefruit juice with 1 tablespoon of aloe vera gel. This lightweight mask soothes sun-exposed skin and evens out your complexion. Leave it on for 10 minutes before rinsing.

4. Lime and Turmeric Spot-Fading Mask- Mix 1 teaspoon of lime juice with a pinch of turmeric and 1 tablespoon of chickpea flour. Great for targeting dark spots and pigmentation, this mask also gives your skin a smooth, matte finish.

5. Citrus & Oatmeal Exfoliating Mask- Blend orange or lemon juice with ground oats and a bit of water to form a scrub-like mask. Gently massage in circular motions and rinse. It removes dead skin cells and revives dull skin naturally.

Pro tip: Always do a patch test first, as citrus can be harsh on sensitive skin. Follow up with sunscreen as citrus can make your skin more sensitive to sunlight.