5 natural citrus face masks to brighten your summer glow

Summer brings sun, sweat, and sometimes dull skin. If your complexion is looking a bit lackluster, citrus fruits can help you get that radiant, fresh-faced glow back. Rich in vitamin C, antioxidants, and natural acids, citrus helps exfoliate dead skin, brighten your tone, and fight free radicals. Here are five natural citrus face masks you can whip up at home to revive your summer skin.
1. Lemon and Honey Brightening Mask- Mix 1 tablespoon of fresh lemon juice with 1 tablespoon of raw honey. Apply to your face and leave it on for 10–15 minutes. Lemon brightens while honey hydrates and soothes. Rinse with lukewarm water and enjoy the glow.
2. Orange Peel and Yogurt Glow Mask- Grind dried orange peels into a powder and mix with plain yogurt to make a paste. Apply for 15 minutes and rinse off gently. This mask exfoliates, tightens pores, and refreshes tired skin.
3. Grapefruit and Aloe Vera Refreshing Mask- Combine 2 tablespoons of fresh grapefruit juice with 1 tablespoon of aloe vera gel. This lightweight mask soothes sun-exposed skin and evens out your complexion. Leave it on for 10 minutes before rinsing.
4. Lime and Turmeric Spot-Fading Mask- Mix 1 teaspoon of lime juice with a pinch of turmeric and 1 tablespoon of chickpea flour. Great for targeting dark spots and pigmentation, this mask also gives your skin a smooth, matte finish.
5. Citrus & Oatmeal Exfoliating Mask- Blend orange or lemon juice with ground oats and a bit of water to form a scrub-like mask. Gently massage in circular motions and rinse. It removes dead skin cells and revives dull skin naturally.
Pro tip: Always do a patch test first, as citrus can be harsh on sensitive skin. Follow up with sunscreen as citrus can make your skin more sensitive to sunlight.