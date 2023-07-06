Meet Swapnil Diwakar: The celebrity hairstylist for Dhanush, Tiger Shroff and more

When it comes to hairdressing, Swapnil Diwakar is nothing less than a favourite with the celebs. The Mumbai-based celebrity hairstylist is someone whom most of the actors count on when it comes to getting their desired hairstyles. Dhanush, Vijay Deverakonda, Tiger Shroff, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali belong to his list of clientele. Coming from a small town, Swapnil always had a big vision, and his hard work and determination has helped him achieve his dreams.

Also read: Global beauty brand Anastasia Beverly Hills India announces Malaika Arora as its brand ambassador

While he has worked with many celebrities, Dhanush and Vijay Deverakonda are his loyal clients. About his experience working with them, he says, “Dhanush sir and Vijay sir learn their characters out and out and hence it becomes easy to carve the perfect hairstyles. They are both beautiful human beings. I adore their dedication, and they are a great inspiration.”

Tiger Shroff with Swapnil

Swapnil has also worked with newbie Babil Khan, and says it a great pleasure to work with him. “Babil is so generous and kind. I have worked with him several times and every time it is an experience worth reminiscing. He loves to experiment as well,” he says.

Having worked with many celebrities, Swapnil shares with us a little secret about how the actors manage to keep their hair smooth, shiny and healthy. “Taking proper care of your hair is very important. They use a lot of products on a regular basis, and have a strict hair grooming routine. Proper oiling, using hair masks, a nice shampoo that suits each hair… they do it all without fail.”

Also read: Interview: Kim Sharma reveals the transformative power of travel and wellness activities

The general notion is that hairstyling for men is a challenge, but there is a lot of scope for experimentation when it comes to women. Swapnil’s take on this is: “There’s a lot to explore in men’s hairstyling; all you need is precision. We’ve done so much with our male celebrity clients and that’s been in vogue. They’ve created style statements. So, it’s just a myth that men’s hairstyling could be monotonous. Trust me, the possibilities are unlimited.”