Are you Eid ready?

Lips don’t lie

Kiko Milano 3D Hydra Lipgloss’ soft texture feels wonderful, blending into the lips and leaving them smooth and radiant. The formula contains Biden’s extract*. The application awakens your senses, leaving the lips feeling wonderful. The lip gloss is available in 30 amazing colours and a variety of finishes: transparent, highly pigmented, shiny and pearly. The non-sticky texture is long-lasting.

Also Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Velvet Collection redefines lip artistry with its velvet-smooth lip mousses. Crafted with precision, each shade delivers stunning color and a plush, cushioned feel for enduring comfort, while its blurring formula effortlessly transitions from natural to glamorous looks in a single sweep.

Price: Rs 1,050 & Rs 3,200. Available online.