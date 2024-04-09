Are you Eid ready?

As the holy month of Ramadan draws to a close announcing the coming of Eid, the festive spirit is high. While you sort your attire for the day, we have curated a list of products that will make you look your best — from lip tints to sunscreen, setting powder to shower gel, we have got you covered. So, go ahead and be a head-turner!
Get colourful and playful
Etude House Glow Fixing Tint is designed to be the perfect companion for those romantic moments, enhancing your lips with a comfortable glassy finish that evolves into a gradually intensifying glow. Etude's Dear Darling Water Tints offer a delightful combination of vibrant colours, lasting wear, and hydration. These lightweight, moist-fruity tints burst with the refreshing feeling of fruits and deliver a beautiful finish – from glossy, dewy, or matte depending on your preference.
Prices: ₹950 & ₹450. Available online.
Protect your skin
Laneige Watery Sun Cream SPF50+ PA++++ offers high sun protection with a watery texture. It is formulated to effectively block UV rays and prevent damage to the skin caused by the sun’s harmful rays. The SPF50+ indicates that it provides a high level of protection against UVB rays, which are responsible for sunburn, while the PA++++ rating signifies its ability to protect against UVA rays, which contribute to skin aging and can cause long-term damage.
Price: Rs 1,650. Available online.
Lips don’t lie
Kiko Milano 3D Hydra Lipgloss’ soft texture feels wonderful, blending into the lips and leaving them smooth and radiant. The formula contains Biden’s extract*. The application awakens your senses, leaving the lips feeling wonderful. The lip gloss is available in 30 amazing colours and a variety of finishes: transparent, highly pigmented, shiny and pearly. The non-sticky texture is long-lasting.
Also Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Velvet Collection redefines lip artistry with its velvet-smooth lip mousses. Crafted with precision, each shade delivers stunning color and a plush, cushioned feel for enduring comfort, while its blurring formula effortlessly transitions from natural to glamorous looks in a single sweep.
Price: Rs 1,050 & Rs 3,200. Available online.
Shine on!
Moira Soft Focus Waterproof Setting Powder offers a hydrophobic formula with Microspheres for a flawless finish, reducing pores and controlling oil with Silica, while being cruelty-free and free from harmful ingredients.
Price: Rs 1,720. Available online.
Pamper yourself
The Body Shop’s Lather & Slather British Rose Gift Bag, enriched with Community Fair Trade aloe vera from Mexico and Hand Cream infused with Community Fair Trade Brazil nut oil and marula oil, is perfect to gift yourself. The Body Shop Floral & Fearless White Musk Duo includes The Body Shop's iconic musk shower gel (250ml) and body mist (100ml), ensuring a luxurious pampering experience from head to toe.
Prices: ₹1,445 & ₹2,595. Available online.