Top 5 foods for long, thick, and healthy hair

Eggs are a powerhouse of proteins and biotin, both of which are crucial for healthy hair growth. Hair follicles are mostly made up of protein, so a diet lacking in protein can result in weak and thinning hair. Biotin, a B vitamin found in eggs, helps in the production of keratin, the main structural protein of hair. Incorporating eggs into your diet can significantly improve hair strength and promote growth. They are also rich in other essential nutrients like zinc and selenium, which contribute to scalp health.