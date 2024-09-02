Apple for the I

Apple hair tonic

I have made a hair food mask to nourish tresses that are dead and lifeless. Try it out...

1 grated apple

1 slice pineapple

1 slice papaya

1 banana

1 cucumber

Put all the ingredients into a mixer and blend till it becomes a custard-like consistency. Apply this mixture to the scalp and hair and cover with a cling film or foil for 20 minutes; shampoo your hair with a mild herbal shampoo and see how smooth, soft and lustrous your hair becomes! Apple juice is a wonderful hair tonic and if you have oily hair, take a glass of apple juice, add 2 tsp aloe vera gel and 2 tsp of lemon juice and massage well into the scalp. Leave it on for 15 minutes before shampooing it. This will help rejuvenate your hair and make it more bouncy and shiny.

So now that you have these natural recipes of apples, start using them both internally and externally and see how they benefit you. Since this is the season of apples, make the best use and find out that apples have much more versatility than just pies or crumbles!

Mask on

Freshly-mashed apples have a toning and astringent effect on the skin and are especially good for sensitive or light-coloured skin tones. If you have sunburns and dry skin, you can make the mask (below) to soothe and repair skin:

1 mashed or grated apple

1 tsp glycerine

1 tsp olive oil

1 tsp mayonnaise

Mix well. After cleansing your face, apply it with a plastic or wooden spatula; leave it on for one minute, wash your face with cold milk and then rinse with water.

