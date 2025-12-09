How to tell if your haircare product is truly vegan?

Trying to purchase vegan products for your hair but seem slightly confused? Here is what you should consider before opting for vegan products. Little actions like reading the ingredient list and understanding the products used and where they come from, goes a long way in making you establish a successful vegan lifestyle.
If this is just the beginning of your vegan friendly lifestyle then give yourself some time to identify and pick the right products. Once you get the hang of it, you will be able to automatically reach out to the right products without much hesitation. Nut initially, here are six markers that you need to be careful of.
Check the labels: Most vegan products would have labels like Vegan and cruelty free which indicate that they are vegan and not tested on animals. Also, thoroughly check the ingredients list. Common items like regular keratin, collagen, honey, silk-protein etc are all non-vegan items and should be avoided.
Vegan alternative: Most regular ingredients in the market have a plant-based vegan alternative. Say for instance, honey can be replaced with maple syrup or silk protein with oats. Similarly, carnauba wax may be used instead of beeswax and plant-based keratin instead of your regular keratin treatments. Keep a lookout for these ingredients and if you visit a salon, double check the product that they would be using on your hair. Should you want, you can carry your own product as well.
Hydrating products: you would notice that vegan products are generally ones that restore moisture to the hair through the use of plant-based oils and butters. Ingredients like coconut oil, jojoba oil, avocado, argan oil, shea / mango/ cocoa butter or exotics like olive and grapeseed oils are actually common ingredients used in vegan products. Even if you don’t purchase a product you may use these oils and butters for your home-made whip-ups.
Organic cleansers: Definitely opt for chemical and sulphate-free shampoos but also choose items rich with coco-glucoside or decyl glucoside which cleanse the hair but doesn’t strip the scalp of the natural oils and moisture.
Double check vegan products: Yes, not all vegan products are actually vegan products. If the product has a very strong aroma or silicon usage then best to avoid them. Instead you may use products which have essential or organic oils and water-soluble bars which are equally sustainable.
Check the packaging: Vegan products are often packaged in minimalistic and reusable ways. You may use the packaging for other purpose, the product itself may be refillable, the storage may be glass or made of recycled materials etc.