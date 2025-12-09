How to tell if your haircare product is truly vegan?

If this is just the beginning of your vegan friendly lifestyle then give yourself some time to identify and pick the right products. Once you get the hang of it, you will be able to automatically reach out to the right products without much hesitation. Nut initially, here are six markers that you need to be careful of.

Check the labels: Most vegan products would have labels like Vegan and cruelty free which indicate that they are vegan and not tested on animals. Also, thoroughly check the ingredients list. Common items like regular keratin, collagen, honey, silk-protein etc are all non-vegan items and should be avoided.

Vegan alternative: Most regular ingredients in the market have a plant-based vegan alternative. Say for instance, honey can be replaced with maple syrup or silk protein with oats. Similarly, carnauba wax may be used instead of beeswax and plant-based keratin instead of your regular keratin treatments. Keep a lookout for these ingredients and if you visit a salon, double check the product that they would be using on your hair. Should you want, you can carry your own product as well.