3 reasons why silk really protects your hair

Less absorption: The idea of treating your hair overnight is to leave it in peace so that moisture can be absorbed by the layers, after all, most hair treatments are about moisture locking so that the scalp becomes healthy and frizz free. What happens with most fabrics is that the fibre tends to absorb the natural oils and moisture on the scalp. This not only leaves a stain on the fabric surface but also negates the hair treatment itself. But silk absorbs much less from the hair letting the moisture and oils do their work for you to have a healthier and shinier hair.

Preserves hairstyles: While you have heard about moisture locking, have you heard about hairstyle locking? If you want to preserve your hairstyle and not see it ruin in a jiffy, use a blowout and then silk press to make it last longer.