3 reasons why silk really protects your hair

When it comes to hair care, while one is suggested to undergo several organic and chemical free treatments, interestingly, many times it is also advised on the fabric of hair accessories. One such prominent fabric is the silk. Known traditionally for its soft, glossy and bright varieties to make sarees, with time it forayed into other utilitarian merchandise like pillows covers, table runners and scarves and more. And often times, we get to hear that silk is a good and comfortable fabric to not only wear on the body but also for the hair.
If you are undergoing overnight hair treatments often you are asked to use a silk hair tie or place your head on a silk pillow cover. Studies and researches have shown that there is scientific backing behind the same.
Smoother fabric, lesser friction: Silk, as a fabric is smooth and thus the surface does not create any friction or static, no matter the season. In contrast, when you use cotton, the hair tends to rub against the fibres and it can create frizz, breakage, tangles, and split ends. Since, silk eliminates all these four options, it is a much preferred fabric to be used on the hair.
Less absorption: The idea of treating your hair overnight is to leave it in peace so that moisture can be absorbed by the layers, after all, most hair treatments are about moisture locking so that the scalp becomes healthy and frizz free. What happens with most fabrics is that the fibre tends to absorb the natural oils and moisture on the scalp. This not only leaves a stain on the fabric surface but also negates the hair treatment itself. But silk absorbs much less from the hair letting the moisture and oils do their work for you to have a healthier and shinier hair.
Preserves hairstyles: While you have heard about moisture locking, have you heard about hairstyle locking? If you want to preserve your hairstyle and not see it ruin in a jiffy, use a blowout and then silk press to make it last longer.