Does oil massage really benefit the hair?

Oil massage can definitely come to your rescue if you feel your hair is going out of hand. Dry, sticky, frizzy and unmanageable along with split ends, rough ends and hairfall, no matter what the problem is a good oil massage is always the solution. Most hair problems occur due to very specific reasons like dehydration, less secretion of essential oils in the scalp, blocked pores etc. But there’s one way to solve them all.

Warm your oil before applying it to the scalp. It penetrates well through the hair cuticle and leaves it moisturised. This reduces the dryness and roughness one often feels. Moreover, it is known to create a barrier around the hair shaft which accounts for less hair breakage due to hot equipment use, pollution, or regular brushing.