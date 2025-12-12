Does oil massage really benefit the hair?

Remember the age-old tradition of power champi’s or hot oil massage? Yes, they are backed by science when it comes to good hair care. Common hair oils like coconut, jojoba, argan, olive, almond etc helps restore the natural strength and properties of the hair and makes it look thick and beautiful. Here’s decoding the science of oil massage.
Oil massage can definitely come to your rescue if you feel your hair is going out of hand. Dry, sticky, frizzy and unmanageable along with split ends, rough ends and hairfall, no matter what the problem is a good oil massage is always the solution. Most hair problems occur due to very specific reasons like dehydration, less secretion of essential oils in the scalp, blocked pores etc. But there’s one way to solve them all.
Warm your oil before applying it to the scalp. It penetrates well through the hair cuticle and leaves it moisturised. This reduces the dryness and roughness one often feels. Moreover, it is known to create a barrier around the hair shaft which accounts for less hair breakage due to hot equipment use, pollution, or regular brushing.
What is often ignored, probably because it is not easily visible is the scalp. With flakiness, dryness, substance build-up, dandruff, redness and itchiness, the scalp goes through a lot. An oil massage can help in improving the scalp conditions by reducing all the problems. Regular oiling, also adds a certain shine and volume to the hair making it appear thicker and beautiful.
However, one should also understand the myths and debunk it to reduce unnatural expectations from oil massage. The process will not make lost hair regrow. It supports healthy hair growth but not faster. The hair will grow at its own pace. Oil massage may not be perfect for every scalp. Very oily scalp or ones with eczema, advanced dandruff and psoriasis may need other treatments and must refrain from oil massage.