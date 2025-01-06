For the crowning glory

For oily hair that need nourishment and conditioning, make a mask with fuller’s earth. Take five tablespoons of fuller’s earth, two egg yolks, 50ml strained black tea, and juice of a half lemon. Mix all the ingredients together and apply from the root of the hair to the ends. Cover the hair with a shower cap and leave it on for about 30 minutes before shampooing with a mild herbal shampoo. Not only will this make your hair shiny and bouncy but will also leave it clean, and oil-free. You can very easily apply this hair mask once a week.

If you suffer from dry damaged and unmanageable hair and would like to make it soft and silky, use a fabulous hair mask. Take one mashed avocado, two teaspoon of honey, one mashed banana, 20ml rosemary tea, and four drops of essential oil of lavender. Mix all the ingredients together and apply on the hair from the scalp to the ends wrapping around the head. Leave it on for an hour and use a mild herbal shampoo.