For the crowning glory

Hair care is traditionally rooted in our lives with oiling, henna and the use of herbs to beautify them. However, in today’s fast-paced lifestyle where pollution, dirt, stress, artificial conditioning, and overworked hours are present, hair care and nourishment has become all the more essential.
I am amazed at hair colour and chemical hair treatments overtaking our heads leading to more problems like dandruff, hair fall, and damaged tresses. But if you work towards it, you can definitely improve and beautify your hair.
Oiling is a must and I do not mean a ‘champi massage’ but a firm circulating massage with a good quality oil. Mahabhringraj, brahmi amla or just pure almonds mixed with castor oil works wonders when applied at least twice a week followed by turban therapy. Just wet a towel, put it into the microwave oven for about a minute and wrap it around your head!
Hair nourishers in the form of hair masks or hair food are an essential part of hair care and I have come across people telling me that their shampoo will take care of their hair. Well, hair shampoo is a cleanser to remove dirt and grime. And conditioners are hair softeners to take care of dry and unruly hair. Nourishment is something that you have to feed your hair. So here are some effective hair masks for your tresses that will promote hair growth.
For oily hair that need nourishment and conditioning, make a mask with fuller’s earth. Take five tablespoons of fuller’s earth, two egg yolks, 50ml strained black tea, and juice of a half lemon. Mix all the ingredients together and apply from the root of the hair to the ends. Cover the hair with a shower cap and leave it on for about 30 minutes before shampooing with a mild herbal shampoo. Not only will this make your hair shiny and bouncy but will also leave it clean, and oil-free. You can very easily apply this hair mask once a week.
If you suffer from dry damaged and unmanageable hair and would like to make it soft and silky, use a fabulous hair mask. Take one mashed avocado, two teaspoon of honey, one mashed banana, 20ml rosemary tea, and four drops of essential oil of lavender. Mix all the ingredients together and apply on the hair from the scalp to the ends wrapping around the head. Leave it on for an hour and use a mild herbal shampoo.
You can also try another mask for promoting hair growth, which I have tried and tested, and it gives excellent results. Take 20 hibiscus leaves, three tablespoon of fenugreek seeds, 20 neem leaves, 30 tulsi leaves, and two eggs. Put all the ingredients for mixing and apply this paste to the scalp and hair. Cover with a shower cap for 45 minutes and shampoo. Most of these fabulous natural nourishers show their magic when used regularly. Once a week is a must for your hair ritual. Since these natural ingredients do not have any harmful effects, they are safe to use on children. Today, I see even youngsters barely have shine in their hair and suffer from hair thinning. They can use these tips for shiny tresses.