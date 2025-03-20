Here is why carrot seed oil usage is on the rise

One of the emerging ingredients in skincare and health conscious products is the carrot seed oil. With high chances of being mistaken with regular carrot, this is actually the oil produced due to extreme distillation of the wild carrot, which are completely different. Scientifically known as the daucus carota, the oil derived from this plant has multiple benefits on the human body. We explore some of the benefits that are making this emerging natural ingredient a crowd favourite, of late.
As we revisit the advantages of carrot seed oil, it is important to note that this essential oil is best used in a diluted form with other oils like coconut oil or jojoba oil. It is because in its natural state the carrot seed oil is very concentrated and might be difficult to apply.
Heal your skin
Carrot Seed oil is like the liquid gold when it comes to skin products; it helps in the regeneration of skin and fights scar, sunburn or stretch marks. It hydrates the skin and retains its moisture which is a very important requirement of maintaining healthy skin, especially in the summers. If you are looking for natural sunscreens and tan removers, then carrot seed oil is a magic ingredient in both the cases. Its anti-ageing properties also help in reducing fine lines and wrinkles; while its ability to restore the skin’s pH balance makes it a desirable component for many skin toner formulas. Its detoxifying properties help in flushing the toxins out of the body leaving you with a clearer skin.
Magic in the hair
If you are looking for a healthier scalp and voluminous hair growth, then carrot seed oil is beneficial for both. It balances scalp oil production and leads to lower rate of dandruff formulation. Moreover, it helps in the growth of hair follicles which not only generates hair strands but also makes the existing ones stronger.
Circulation much
Carrot seed oil when it comes in contact with the body helps in blood circulation. And healthy blood circulation helps in vitality, maintaining overall skin health and heals cuts and bruises faster.
Healthy liver
Used as an important component of alternative medicine for liver problems, carrot seed oil is important for liver health due to its detoxification properties. Its ability to help in better blood circulation also aids in the processing of a healthy and functional liver.