Here is why carrot seed oil usage is on the rise

One of the emerging ingredients in skincare and health conscious products is the carrot seed oil. With high chances of being mistaken with regular carrot, this is actually the oil produced due to extreme distillation of the wild carrot, which are completely different. Scientifically known as the daucus carota, the oil derived from this plant has multiple benefits on the human body. We explore some of the benefits that are making this emerging natural ingredient a crowd favourite, of late.

Why should carrot seed oil be in your skincare and health routine?

As we revisit the advantages of carrot seed oil, it is important to note that this essential oil is best used in a diluted form with other oils like coconut oil or jojoba oil. It is because in its natural state the carrot seed oil is very concentrated and might be difficult to apply.