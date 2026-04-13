Face scrubs or peels: Which one makes the cut for your face?

However, if you are experienced in your skincare routine and have a fair idea of what works on your skin, then peels work the best. Peels are often enriched with salicylic or glycolic acids. Once you apply a layer of peels on your face and let it rest, it starts dissolving the dead cells and unclogs the pores. With chemicals, peels penetrate deeper into the skin and work to revive the glow. However, while selecting the peel, it is best to go through the ingredients and check which chemicals work best on your skin- type depending on its sensitivity.

Thus, to round up, one cannot pin point one product better than the other. However, depending on the purpose, scrubs are suitable as occasional tools but chemical peels are your long-term investment to getting better skin.