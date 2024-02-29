Chef Matthew Starling shares the recipe for Scottish Salmon

It was his aunt’s mum, whom he lovingly called Nana Dorth, who introduced Chef Matthew Starling to the comforting bowls of Indian mutton curries and daal. The boy from Perth with a thing for curries, later went on to become a chef of renown, having worked with Michelin Chef Simon Rogan and famed British Chef Adam Byatt. Matthew -- currently Chef de cuisine at The Globe in Al Faisaliah Hotel by Mandarin Oriental, Riyadh – was in Kolkata for the first time to curate a pop-up menu at The Oberoi Grand Kolkata’s all-day diner threesixtythree⁰.
The exquisite menu that showcased his love for modern European cuisine was replete with some exciting flavours including Roast Chicken made with salt baked beetroot, puffed quinoa, and horseradish, Lamb Loin rustled up with poached hispi cabbage, dill, and pickled shallot, besides some exotic versions of desserts such as Chocolate Cremeux whipped up with Earl Grey ice cream, and Poached Quince with a dollop of Chamomile custard.
Here’s the recipe for a comforting dish of Scottish Salmon from the pop-up menu for those who missed it.
SCOTTISH SALMON
Ingredients: Skinless salmon portion | Bleurre blanc | Globe artichoke puree | Globe artichoke hearts | Salmon caviar | Shallot dice | Chopped chives | Romanesco florets | Cauliflower florets | Zucchini slices | Pea shoots
Ingredients for Beurre blanc
White onions sliced 2 kg | 1L Chardonnay vinegar | 1L white wine | 2 bay leaves | 5 black peppercorns | Butter (soft)
Method
Place all the ingredients apart from the butter into a pan and reduce the liquid to 10 per cent.
Strain and squeeze as much liquid as possible from the onions.
For service, heat the base and then hand blend in the butter. Adjust seasoning.
Ingredients for Globe artichoke puree
Artichoke hearts 1 kg (can be frozen) | White wine 250 ml | White wine vinegar 150 ml | Cream 300 ml
Method
Slice the artichokes and place in a pan with the white wine and vinegar and cook with a lid on.
Once soft remove the lid and add the cream.
Reduce the cream until split.
Transfer to a jug blender and puree on high until smooth.
Adjust seasoning.
Pass and chill over ice.
Method for Scottish Salmon
Marinate salmon with salt and pepper and grill the same.
Simultaneously toss vegetables in olive oil with salt and pepper.
Arrange vegetables on the plate and drops of artichoke puree along with that.
Place grilled salmon on the plate and top it up with beurre blanc and salmon caviar.
Garnish the fish with chopped chives.