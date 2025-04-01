Here are some lesser-known dishes from India you must try

India is a land of rich culinary traditions, with each region offering its own unique flavors and specialties. While we make efforts to preserve our diverse food heritage, many traditional dishes are at risk of being forgotten. It’s essential to celebrate and document these recipes, ensuring they continue to be a part of our cultural identity for generations to come.

1) Patolio Goa

Here’s a lesser known festive dessert Patolio. Also called Patoleo, this traditional sweet features a delicate rice flour batter filled with a rich mixture of coconut, jaggery, and cardamom, all wrapped in fragrant turmeric leaves and steamed to perfection. The leaf not only infuses a subtle aroma but also gives the dish its distinct look and adds to some medicinal properties. Often enjoyed with tea or as a festive treat, Patolio is a delightful bite of Goa’s age-old traditions, though its original recipe is now fading from common kitchens.

2) Singhare ki kacrhi

Made from water chestnuts, this street food favourite from the lanes of Lucknow needs to get more airtime. A winter street food delicacy made from boiled and mashed water chestnuts packs a punch of flavours and nutrition. Also known as Singhara chaat, you may find vendors selling the same in different areas of Lucknow.

3) Benaami kheer

Here’s a rare and unique dessert that traces its origins to the royal kitchens of India. Unlike traditional kheer, this variant is unique because its key ingredient was historically kept a secret — hence the name Benaami, meaning ‘nameless’ or ‘without identity.’ This kheer is made with slow-cooked milk, sugar, and a surprise ingredient — often garlic.

4) Pindi miriyam

Pindi Miriyam is a traditional South Indian dish known for its rich, peppery flavors and wholesome lentil base. Its name comes from miriyam (black pepper), a key ingredient that gives it a bold kick. Unlike regular lentil curries, this dish has a thicker, spice-infused consistency, thanks to a ground masala paste. Once a staple in grandmothers’ kitchens, its nostalgic aroma evokes memories of home-cooked comfort.

5) Anarsa

Anarsa is a traditional sweet from Bihar and Maharashtra, often made during Diwali. Prepared with soaked rice flour, jaggery or sugar, and coated with poppy seeds, it is slow-fried to a crisp, offering a delicate balance of sweetness and nuttiness. Rooted in centuries-old culinary traditions, Anarsa benefits from fermentation, enhancing its texture and flavor. In Maharashtra, its name stems from the Sanskrit anarasha, symbolising purity, while in Bihar, it holds ceremonial significance as an auspicious offering.