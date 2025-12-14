Bringing Italian soul to the city: Chef Francesco talks about the heart behind La Dolce Domenica

The first thing you notice when Chef Francesco walks into the Food Exchange at Novotel HICC is the warmth he carries — the kind that mirrors a slow-simmering broth or a Sunday kitchen in Rome. The city was abuzz for La Dolce Domenica, a five-day Italian pop-up, and he smiles when asked how it feels to bring a slice of Italy here. “It’s exciting. Hyderabad is curious, open-minded, and full of energy. Sharing my food here feels like sharing a piece of home,” he says.

The chef's favourite techniques come from years of studying in France and returning to Italy with sharper precision

Francesco has cooked across Rome and London, and both cities leave their fingerprints on the plates he creates. “Rome taught me to give respect for tradition and honest flavours; London taught me discipline and creative freedom. This menu blends both worlds,” he says.

At the pop-up, it became clear the moment the first plate arrives: crackling Frittura di Calamari e Gamberi — fritti of prawns and calamari, kissed with lemon mayo that’s light but layered. It’s the kind of starter that wakes the palate gently, the way coastal Italian food often does.

His favourite techniques come from years of studying in France and returning to Italy with sharper precision. “I try to use the best of French techniques so that I can make the best of the Italian dish and this is my secret,” he explains.

It’s this philosophy that shapes his creamy Wild Mushroom Risotto, where the truffle notes drift upward long before your spoon touches the plate. The Milanese Risotto with osso boco is even more indulgent — saffron glowing through the grains, enriched with lamb shank instead of veal to give Hyderabad a deeper, more robust version of the classic.

Food, for him, is memory. When he speaks of a slow-cooked meat dish that reminds him of home, there’s a softness in his voice. “A slow-cooked meat dish; it brings me back to Sunday lunches in Italy and the smell of my family’s kitchen,” Chef Francesco shares. That same comfort radiates through the Zuppa Toscana — a traditional bean soup from Tuscany, served with bread and olive oil on the menu — warm, rustic, and feels like a hug on a plate.

Hyderabad, it seems, has inspired him in return. He says, “I love Hyderabad. It’s fast and vibrant,” he says, almost amused at how quickly he connected with its flavours. He’s particularly taken by lemons, green chillies and even ghee. “Their brightness and depth inspire me,” Chef Francesco added. That inspiration has led him to tease a fusion pizza created with a famous Hyderabadi dish.

If there is one thing he’s firm about, it’s authenticity. “My mission is to teach people the original recipe and the authentic flavour,” he says. That’s why the Classic Aubergine Parmigiana — his personal favourite — stays meticulously true to the Italian version, using a mid-sized eggplant with no seeds and layers of sweet tomato and molten cheese. The flavours are clean, deep and honest, exactly how the dish is meant to taste.

Among the mains and first courses, the Roasted Chicken al Rosmarino offers a gentle rosemary warmth, while the salt baked fish arrives with a light white wine sauce that keeps the flavours clean. The Wild Mushroom Risotto brings a rounded earthiness from truffle and shiitake, and the Gnocchi allla Sorrentino leans into soft comfort with tomato, basil and cheese. Pasta lovers find familiar ease in the Spaghetti Carbonara, while vegetarians have thoughtful options like the classical minestrone soup, the Cannelloni al Forno filled with ricotta and spinach, the hearty Tuscan soup, and the aubergine parmigiana layered with tomato and cheese. Starters such as the Stuffed Mushrooms with lamb and herbs and the Creamy Burrata with Mediterranean spices ease diners into the meal, and the desserts, including Tiramisu, Chocolate fondant and Semifreddo, round off the experience with a gentle sweetness that stays true to Italian simplicity.

As the evening unfolded, the clinking of cutlery blended with soft Italian music, and the dining room filled with the aroma of tomatoes, butter, wine and herbs. It feels like a small passage to Italy — not the postcard version, but the lived-in warmth of someone’s kitchen. And that is exactly what Chef Francesco brought to Hyderabad: a meal that feels like home, even if it’s a home on the other side of the world.

— Story by Darshita Jain