4 reasons why garlic is linked to vampires

Watching a horror movie about a vampire with cold, winding thrashing against your windows and the table lamp flickering slightly around you? The bass music scape of the movie and the prolonged shocking silences fill the air. On screen is a deadly vampire, fangs ready to pounce on its victim on a deserted road.

The victim, a vegetable seller, scared out of his wits, hangs dearly onto a bunch of garlic, counting his last few minutes. And just then the vampire spots the garlic, becomes terrified and flees like there’s no tomorrow. Isn’t this a common sight that you may have seen or read about vampires - that they are scared of garlic? But have you ever wondered why that may be so? Let’s take a deep dive.

How did garlic become a protecting agent against vampires?