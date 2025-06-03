What is conscious eating? Here are some of the ways you can do it

3) No distractions: Put your phone aside and avoid watching videos or television while eating. This distraction-free practice allows you to fully focus on your meal and truly appreciate the flavours, making your eating experience healthier and more satisfying.

4) Practice gratitude: This is a valuable practice—take a moment to reflect on where your food came from and the effort involved in bringing it to your plate. Cultivate gratitude for the nourishment it provides, honouring both the food and the journey behind it.

5) Chew properly: This is a good practice: reflect on where your food came from and the effort it took to bring it to your plate. Appreciate the nourishment that your food provides.