How to find joy in everyday cooking

When you think of cooking, a cascade of words might come to mind: food, creativity, experimentation, comfort, and above all, therapy. Cooking has a quiet magic to it; it can calm an anxious mind, relax a tense body, and unlock the imagination with just a whiff of spices or the crackle of something sizzling in a pan.

A kitchen often feels like a tiny atelier, where colours, textures, and aromas swirl together on a living canvas. Each ingredient plays a role in the unfolding story, gleaming tomatoes are bursts of summer, earthy cumin brings grounding warmth, and fresh basil flutters in like emerald confetti.

But let’s be real: when cooking becomes an everyday task, it can also feel mundane, even exhausting. Repeating the same steps, day after day, can dull the spark. That’s exactly why it becomes even more important to infuse joy into the routine.

Here are some of the ways that can help you bring joy to everyday cooking:

1) Cook like you are creating art

Whenever you step into the kitchen, imagine it as your creative studio where ingredients are vibrant colours and utensils, your trusted brushes. If you’re an artist at heart, this connection will feel instantly familiar. A pop of ruby-red pomegranate, a swirl of creamy yogurt, a sprinkle of herbs, these small touches can transform even the simplest dishes like khichdi or sabzi into a visual and sensory delight.

2) Let your senses work

For some, cooking becomes a cherished ritual that gently engages all five senses. They find comfort in the soft sizzle of ingredients meeting a hot pan, the familiar feel of kneaded dough under their palms, the inviting aroma of spices blooming in oil, the vibrant shift of colours as a dish comes to life, and the small joy of tasting along the way.

3) Romanticise your routine

Well, the daily routine of cooking may not change, but the mood can. It’s all about setting the scene. Light a scented candle, let your favourite playlist hum in the background, and slip into an apron that sparks joy. These small, thoughtful touches can elevate a regular kitchen moment into something almost cinematic. Suddenly, cooking stops feeling like a chore and becomes an experience.

4) Home garden

There’s a special kind of joy in cooking with ingredients you’ve nurtured yourself. Plucking fresh mint, basil, or curry leaves from your own garden carries a quiet sense of pride, a small, grounding thrill that turns an everyday meal into something more personal. These homegrown touches not only add freshness to your food but also deepen your connection to the process.

5) Cook with love

At the heart of every memorable meal lies one quiet, invisible ingredient, love. When someone cooks with love, it shows in the way they stir the pot with care, in how they choose ingredients thoughtfully, and in the patience with which they let flavours unfold. It’s less about perfection and more about intention. Whether it’s a bowl of dal or a festive feast, food prepared with love has a way of comforting, healing, and bringing people closer. It turns the ordinary into something soulful.