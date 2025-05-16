Food

Savour the season: It's time to relish mangoes in every delicious form

The image is used for representative purposes only (Source: Unsplash)
RECIPE 1

Mango rasam cappuccino

Ingredients

For rasam

Raw mango (peeled & chopped) – ½ cup

Tomato – 1 chopped

Cooked toor dal – ¼ cup

Tamarind pulp – 1 tsp

Jaggery – 1 tsp

Crushed pepper – ½ tsp

Cumin seeds – ½ tsp

Turmeric – ¼ tsp

Salt – to taste

Water – 2½ cups

For Tempering

Ghee – 1 tbsp

Mustard seeds – ½ tsp

Curry leaves – a few

Dry red chili – 1

Asafoetida – a pinch

For Coconut Foam

Thick coconut milk – ½ cup

Salt – a pinch

Water – 2 tbsp

Method

1) Cook mango, tomato, turmeric, and salt with 1 cup water till soft. Blend smooth.

2) Add dal, tamarind, jaggery, pepper, cumin, and more water. Simmer for 10 minutes.

3) Temper with ghee, mustard, curry leaves, chili, and asafoetida. Add to rasam.

4) Warm coconut milk, mix in salt and water. Froth using a milk frother.

5) Pour hot rasam into small cups, top with coconut foam.

— Meet Shah, head of Food & Beverage, Gaurang’s Kitchen

RECIPE 2

Mango kadhi (Aam ki kadhi)

Ingredients for the kadhi base

1 cup ripe mango pulp (Alphonso works best)

1 cup yogurt (slightly sour preferred)

2 tbsp besan (gram flour)

2 cups water

1–2 tbsp jaggery or sugar (to taste)

Salt to taste

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

1/2 tsp chili powder

1/2 tsp cumin powder (optional)

For Tempering (tadka)

1 tbsp ghee or oil

1/2 tsp mustard seeds

1/2 tsp cumin seeds

1/4 tsp fenugreek seeds (optional)

1/2 tsp grated ginger

1–2 dried red chilies

A pinch of asafoetida (hing) Few curry-leaves

Garnish

Chopped coriander leaves

Instructions

1) Prepare kadhi mixture: In a mixing bowl, whisk together mango pulp, yogurt, besan, turmeric, chili powder, salt, and water. Whisk well until smooth with no lumps, better strain through sieve.

2) Cook the kadhi: Pour the mixture into a thick bottom pan (patila) and bring it to a gentle boil over medium heat, stirring continuously. Let it simmer for 10-15 minutes until slightly thickened and the raw besan smell goes away.

3) Temper it: In a small tadka pan, heat ghee. Add mustard seeds. When they splutter, add cumin seeds, fenugreek seeds, ginger, dried chilies, curry leaves, and hing. Sauté for a few seconds until aromatic.

4) Combine: Pour this hot tempering over the simmering kadhi. Mix well.

5) Adjust sweetness: Taste and adjust sweetness with jaggery or sugar if needed. Garnish with fresh coriander.

— Chef Radi Manoj, executive chef at Tevar - The Progressive Indian Kitchen & Bar

