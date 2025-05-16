Savour the season: It's time to relish mangoes in every delicious form

RECIPE 2

Mango kadhi (Aam ki kadhi)

Ingredients for the kadhi base

1 cup ripe mango pulp (Alphonso works best)

1 cup yogurt (slightly sour preferred)

2 tbsp besan (gram flour)

2 cups water

1–2 tbsp jaggery or sugar (to taste)

Salt to taste

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

1/2 tsp chili powder

1/2 tsp cumin powder (optional)

For Tempering (tadka)

1 tbsp ghee or oil

1/2 tsp mustard seeds

1/2 tsp cumin seeds

1/4 tsp fenugreek seeds (optional)

1/2 tsp grated ginger

1–2 dried red chilies

A pinch of asafoetida (hing) Few curry-leaves

Garnish

Chopped coriander leaves

Instructions

1) Prepare kadhi mixture: In a mixing bowl, whisk together mango pulp, yogurt, besan, turmeric, chili powder, salt, and water. Whisk well until smooth with no lumps, better strain through sieve.

2) Cook the kadhi: Pour the mixture into a thick bottom pan (patila) and bring it to a gentle boil over medium heat, stirring continuously. Let it simmer for 10-15 minutes until slightly thickened and the raw besan smell goes away.

3) Temper it: In a small tadka pan, heat ghee. Add mustard seeds. When they splutter, add cumin seeds, fenugreek seeds, ginger, dried chilies, curry leaves, and hing. Sauté for a few seconds until aromatic.

4) Combine: Pour this hot tempering over the simmering kadhi. Mix well.

5) Adjust sweetness: Taste and adjust sweetness with jaggery or sugar if needed. Garnish with fresh coriander.

— Chef Radi Manoj, executive chef at Tevar - The Progressive Indian Kitchen & Bar