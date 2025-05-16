Savour the season: It's time to relish mangoes in every delicious form

RECIPE 1
Mango rasam cappuccino
Ingredients
For rasam
Raw mango (peeled & chopped) – ½ cup
Tomato – 1 chopped
Cooked toor dal – ¼ cup
Tamarind pulp – 1 tsp
Jaggery – 1 tsp
Crushed pepper – ½ tsp
Cumin seeds – ½ tsp
Turmeric – ¼ tsp
Salt – to taste
Water – 2½ cups
For Tempering
Ghee – 1 tbsp
Mustard seeds – ½ tsp
Curry leaves – a few
Dry red chili – 1
Asafoetida – a pinch
For Coconut Foam
Thick coconut milk – ½ cup
Salt – a pinch
Water – 2 tbsp
Method
1) Cook mango, tomato, turmeric, and salt with 1 cup water till soft. Blend smooth.
2) Add dal, tamarind, jaggery, pepper, cumin, and more water. Simmer for 10 minutes.
3) Temper with ghee, mustard, curry leaves, chili, and asafoetida. Add to rasam.
4) Warm coconut milk, mix in salt and water. Froth using a milk frother.
5) Pour hot rasam into small cups, top with coconut foam.
— Meet Shah, head of Food & Beverage, Gaurang’s Kitchen
RECIPE 2
Mango kadhi (Aam ki kadhi)
Ingredients for the kadhi base
1 cup ripe mango pulp (Alphonso works best)
1 cup yogurt (slightly sour preferred)
2 tbsp besan (gram flour)
2 cups water
1–2 tbsp jaggery or sugar (to taste)
Salt to taste
1/2 tsp turmeric powder
1/2 tsp chili powder
1/2 tsp cumin powder (optional)
For Tempering (tadka)
1 tbsp ghee or oil
1/2 tsp mustard seeds
1/2 tsp cumin seeds
1/4 tsp fenugreek seeds (optional)
1/2 tsp grated ginger
1–2 dried red chilies
A pinch of asafoetida (hing) Few curry-leaves
Garnish
Chopped coriander leaves
Instructions
1) Prepare kadhi mixture: In a mixing bowl, whisk together mango pulp, yogurt, besan, turmeric, chili powder, salt, and water. Whisk well until smooth with no lumps, better strain through sieve.
2) Cook the kadhi: Pour the mixture into a thick bottom pan (patila) and bring it to a gentle boil over medium heat, stirring continuously. Let it simmer for 10-15 minutes until slightly thickened and the raw besan smell goes away.
3) Temper it: In a small tadka pan, heat ghee. Add mustard seeds. When they splutter, add cumin seeds, fenugreek seeds, ginger, dried chilies, curry leaves, and hing. Sauté for a few seconds until aromatic.
4) Combine: Pour this hot tempering over the simmering kadhi. Mix well.
5) Adjust sweetness: Taste and adjust sweetness with jaggery or sugar if needed. Garnish with fresh coriander.
— Chef Radi Manoj, executive chef at Tevar - The Progressive Indian Kitchen & Bar