What is the MIND Diet and how does it contribute to your brain health?

Why leafy greens and berries steal the show

The MIND diet features a full roster of nutrient-dense foods, but truly only two categories that matter: leafy greens and berries. Leafy greens such as spinach, kale, and arugula pack a punch of folate, vitamin K, and antioxidants that help protect neurons. It is recommended to include some type of leafy green almost daily.

Berries (blueberries and strawberries are king) are also touted for their high concentration of flavonoids that enhance communication between neurons and may slow cognitive ageing. We have emphasized berries over other fruits because research has indicated that berries are an efficacious brain food.

Does following the MIND Diet actually work?

Research associates this type of eating pattern with a slower rate of cognitive decline, decreased dementia risk, and better retention of memory—even when followed inconsistently or imperfectly. This makes it flexible and doable for various groups of people, including younger adults looking to protect their brains in the future and older adults targeting cognitive vitality.