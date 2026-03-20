From scraps to star dish: How Korean bibimbap turned leftovers into a global favourite

The traditional aspect of Korean bibimbap lies in the seasonal way it is traditionally consumed. This has included cooking bibimbap on the eve of Lunar New Year to use up all the leftover side dishes. It was also eaten during festivals like Dano, when fresh vegetables were abundant.

Theories as to how bibimbap was originally enjoyed keep expanding. Some people say that farmers made big batches of mixed rice so numerous workers could eat together during harvest time. Others also connected it to Jesa rituals, in which various foods were combined before consumption. Yet, ever so simply, the best explanation seems to be that Korean bibimbap is simply an easy, no-food-waste dish.

This basic dish has evolved over time as new ingredients added flavour and to improve appearance. For example: gochujang, sesame oil, fried egg(s). Originally considered to be just a way to finish items in the refrigerator became a symbol of Korean food.