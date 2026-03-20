From scraps to star dish: How Korean bibimbap turned leftovers into a global favourite
Although Korean Bibimbap may appear to be an artfully arranged dish now, it started from very humble beginnings. The concept of Korean Bibimbap originated as a way for families to use up all of their leftover rice, veggies, and meat before they went bad. By mixing leftover food items together like this, families created a very filling and nutritious meal rather than wasting their leftover food items.
Korean Bibimbap: A leftover tradition with deep roots
The basic idea behind making Korean Bibimbap is very basic: mix together whatever you have. Add it to the rice and eat it. The idea originated from another older dish called Goldongban, during the Joseon Dynasty, many years ago, that also followed the same logic of mixing your rice with various ingredients/sauce. While the term Bibimbap may not have appeared in print until a cookbook was written in the 1800s, the actual dish itself has roots deeper into general Korean culture.
The traditional aspect of Korean bibimbap lies in the seasonal way it is traditionally consumed. This has included cooking bibimbap on the eve of Lunar New Year to use up all the leftover side dishes. It was also eaten during festivals like Dano, when fresh vegetables were abundant.
Theories as to how bibimbap was originally enjoyed keep expanding. Some people say that farmers made big batches of mixed rice so numerous workers could eat together during harvest time. Others also connected it to Jesa rituals, in which various foods were combined before consumption. Yet, ever so simply, the best explanation seems to be that Korean bibimbap is simply an easy, no-food-waste dish.
This basic dish has evolved over time as new ingredients added flavour and to improve appearance. For example: gochujang, sesame oil, fried egg(s). Originally considered to be just a way to finish items in the refrigerator became a symbol of Korean food.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.