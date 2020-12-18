Since one cannot attend big parties this Christmas, it would be a good idea to decorate the house to elevate your mood. Here is an idea — you invite your friends, order scented candles and have an aromatic therapy session. Here is a festive list of curated holiday essentials, and themed lounge-wear, that can choose from.

The organic route

Christmas is the season for gifting. And if you are not sure about what to give your friends and family, then check out Soapistry. The label led by Maya and Lakshmi Mukund and Roopa Vasanth is known for their artisanal handmade soaps. They have a wide range of options — imagine Santa Claus-shaped soap bars to Christmas tree-painted ones. They are chemical-free and crafted from ingredients like shea and mango butter, coconut, olive and castor oil. This exclusive range includes scents like vetiver and lemon, Cypress, and berries. They also have Hot Chocolate-scented body butter, available during Xmas.

Price: Rs. 300 onwards. Available online.

Santa Claus soap from Soapistry

Irresistible aromas

Themed candles could certainly make your party merrier. Illumine lights have curated a range of decoratives that include a Christmas tree-shaped candle, a golden wrapped jar in a miniature candle, and ornaments with tating work.

Price: Rs. 75 per piece onwards. Available Online.

Themed goodies from Illumine Lights

Comfort first

If a Christmas pyjama party at house has been on your mind, then check out the colourful and premium loungewear sets from Mint And Cotton. Their festive collection has just been launched and is aptly called The Holiday Treat. “My friends often tell me how pyjamas have been their best friends during the pandemic. Therefore, the idea to design joyous luxe loungewear for Christmas came up. Created with our signature cotton, this festive collection is the ultimate comfort wear for a long Xmas night,” says the founder of Mint and Cotton, Priyanka Kapur. Sticking to the traditional colour palette, the new collection comprises red, green, navy and gold-hued outfits.

Price: Rs. 1,050 onwards. Available Online.

From the collection - The Holiday Edit by Mint And Cotton

Seasonal must-haves

Another place for perfect festive gifts is Stallion. These stylish goodies spell Yuletide spirit from the word go. You can opt for their themed mugs, wine glasses, and coffee sippers. They come in shades of red, green, and white with reindeer and Christmas tree motifs, signifying the festivities. They also have an array of goodie boxes that you can pick.

Price: Rs. 249 onwards. Available online.

Xmas hampers from Stallion

Style your space

This season could be a good time for a home makeover and decorating your home with accessories is the perfect way to go. The Yellow Dwelling has become a brand that can always be counted for out-of-the-box home decor and goodie ideas. They are offering Christmas-themed cushion covers, throws, stocking for room décor, and also ornaments for your tree. It truly is your one-stop destination for house party pre-requisites.

Price: Rs. 300 upwards. Available online.

Home decor and accessories from The Yellow Dwelling

Statement in style

You can never have too many Christmas decorations, right? At Wood Tales, one can expect subtle and rustic, tree accessories that include snowflakes, stars, and angels. They have a limited edition of handcrafted natural wood veneer inlay trays. Be sure to check their beautiful range of ornaments.

Price: Rs. 425 onwards. Available online.